mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
z100missoula.com

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Freezing Rain to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is predicting what they are calling a moderate to high-impact winter storm starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith who described the scope of the winter storm. There will be a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula YMCA announces $2 million gift for new child care center

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Family YMCA received a $2 million gift to build a new early child care center. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to replace the current building that was given to the organization 55 years ago. The money benefits the Y’s Here...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)

Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fort Missoula museum hosts fundraiser to preserve history

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is hosting a fundraising campaign called Preserving Pieces of Our Past, which will raise money to support over 50,000 items in the museum's collection. The collection ranges from tiny pins to a trolley. Donations can be made here.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Preparing for life events

MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing money is an important part of preparing for certain life events. Whether it's paying for college, having cash on hand for an emergency, or retirement, investing is important and also can be a little tricky. Our best advice in this area is to seek professional...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody

(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
MISSOULA, MT

