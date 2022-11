STANLY MAGAZINE: A florist and artist, Claude Harwood looks back on his 70-plus year career, including helping decorate the White House

SYDNEY – As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender. But they were quick to shoot down a journalist who asked about the purpose of the first-ever visit to New Zealand by a Finnish prime minister on Wednesday. “A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there,” the journalist said, during a joint news...

24 MINUTES AGO