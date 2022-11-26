ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Avantae Williams 4th Miami football DB transferring

Third-year Sophomore safety Avantae Williams became the fourth defensive back from the Miami football program to announce his entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Williams follows Gilbert Frierson, Jalen Harrell and Keshawn Washington who stated their intention to transfer within the last few weeks. Williams had 27 tackles one...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 Deals the Miami Heat might consider for Duncan Robinson

Has the Duncan Robinson Era come to a close for the Miami Heat? Yes, you get right to it here, but it seems that a change might be best for both parties. Well, Duncan Robinson may find more opportunity elsewhere, while the Miami Heat may want to get off the money they paid him, though at what cost in a deal? Either way you look at it, it may be closer to them separating than them not.
MIAMI, FL
