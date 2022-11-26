ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Mall in North Carolina reopens, search for suspect continues

By Angie Quezada, Sarah Gray Barr, Courtney Cortright, Toni Snyder, Jason O. Boyd
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KembS_0jOS4g9J00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police.

Officials said they received the call at about 6:30 p.m. Friday of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was a fight that led to both men being shot by another person.

Both individuals were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. Police identified the victims as Theodore Devon Dunn, Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, both of Greenville. Dunn’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Perkins was still hospitalized and receiving treatment Saturday morning.

An active search continued Saturday to find the suspect who fled the scene. Police did not say whether any other people were involved and if the search was for just one suspect.

Police said an officer hired by Belk for security heard the shots fired and responded immediately. No other Greenville Police officers were working security there at the time.

In a media release Saturday, GPD reports Chief Ted Sauls planned to meet with mall management next week to address security recommendations moving forward. Additional police security has worked before at the mall during the holiday season.

(Angie Quezada, WNCT video)

“It was not a random act,” Maj. David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department said about the shooting during a press conference Friday night. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall. So, fortunately, nobody else was injured.”

The mall was quickly evacuated and there were no additional injuries. A number of police officers and detectives were inside the mall late Friday night conducting the investigation and collecting evidence.

The incident happened on Black Friday, which is considered the busiest shopping day of the year. Before the shooting, the mall and the parking lot were full of shoppers taking advantage of deals that were going on inside.

In a media statement Saturday, GPD said, “While this appears to have been an isolated incident between individuals who were known to each other, and not an ‘active shooter’ situation, the Greenville Police Department recognizes thousands of shoppers who were out and about for the holiday weekend were exposed to this unnecessary violence. We also acknowledge it comes at a time of heightened awareness across the country — with several mass casualty incidents occurring in other states in just the past week.”

“We are grateful there were no further injuries and want to assure the Greenville community we are working around the clock to identify everyone involved. As an added reassurance, GPD officers have started our annual holiday patrols of retail locations and establishments. As such, you can expect to see an increased police presence when you are out and about.”

Greenville police also thanked the ECU Police Department “for their tremendous assistance with the response to the mall (Friday). We greatly value our partnership. We’d also like to applaud the store employees inside the mall, who based on numerous witness accounts, relied on their training and instincts, sheltering patrons in place inside their stores … undoubtedly helping to prevent further injury.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
KINSTON, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina mall shooting ends with 2 hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized following a North Carolina mall shooting that happened on Black Friday. Greenville, North Carolina Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Greenville Mall where a shooting had just occurred. Officers found two victims inside not far from the American Eagle store - both of whom were men from Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

“Son of a preacher man” to become next county sheriff

Scott Hammonds is “humbled and grateful” to have been elected as Beaufort County’s next sheriff and to be sheriff “over a county that is safe from many of the nation’s problems,” he said. Having grown up “the son of a preacher man” as he...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Craven county participates in Giving Tuesday through …. Giving...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NCDOT plans two projects in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to invest just over $15 million in two projects on Ahoskie’s busiest road: Memorial Drive. In what NCDOT officials describe as projects that will “improve mobility and travel conditions along U.S. 13 (Memorial Drive),” they propose to widen that road from its intersection with South Academy Street (at the hospital) to Peachtree Street (adjacent to Feyer Ford).
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy