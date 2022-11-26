ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume

By ZEKE MILLER
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WU4Fg_0jOS4eNr00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro's government and its opposition.

The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume "limited" energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro's government. Earlier this year the Treasury Department again allowed the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

Under the new policy, profits from the sale of energy would be directed to paying down debt owed to Chevron, rather than providing profits to PDVSA.

Talks between the Maduro government and the “Unitary Platform” resumed in Mexico City on Saturday after more than a yearlong pause. It remained to be seen whether they would take a different course from previous rounds of negotiations that have not brought relief to the political stalemate in the country.

A senior U.S. administration official, briefing reporters about the U.S. action under the condition of anonymity, said that easing the sanctions was not connected to the administration's efforts to boost global energy production in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that the decision was not expected to impact global energy prices.

The official said the U.S. would closely monitor Maduro's commitment to the talks and reserved the right to reimpose stricter sanctions or to continue to ease them depending on how the negotiations proceed.

“If Maduro again tries to use these negotiations to buy time to further consolidate his criminal dictatorship, the United States and our international partners must snap back the full force of our sanctions that brought his regime to the negotiating table in the first place,” said Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement.

Chevron said the license granted by the U.S. means the company “can now commercialize the oil that is currently being produced” through the joint venture. " We are determined to remain a constructive presence in the country and to continue supporting social investment programs aimed at providing humanitarian relief.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Biden draws fire for trying to force railway unions into a deal with management

President Biden’s warm relationship with labor unions is coming under strain, as he pushes Congress to avert a looming railway strike. The leaders of a dozen unions had struck a tentative deal with railway operators earlier this year, but members of four of those groups, including the largest, voted it down. If the sides can’t come to an agreement by the Dec. 9 deadline, a strike that could upend the economy could occur, slowing the transport of goods, fuel and water as well as passenger rail service on Amtrak.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
WSB Radio

Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and...
WSB Radio

Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad

MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin's declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
WSB Radio

At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

BAY CITY, Michigan — (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
WSB Radio

Finland says it must ensure Ukraine wins war against Russia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Finland's leader says it must give more weapons and support to Ukraine to ensure it wins its war against Russia. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the comments Wednesday in Auckland on the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to New Zealand and Australia. Among the aims of the visit are improving diplomatic relations and trade ties.
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What to know on Congress' bid to bar rail strike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to intervene to avert a potentially crippling freight rail strike before Christmas and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling a vote this week to do so, even if it means handing a defeat to Democratic allies in the labor movement.
WSB Radio

Trump's dinner disaster sparks new rules for his campaign

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump is betting he can win his way back to the White House by reviving the outsider appeal that fueled his success in 2016. But his dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies is demonstrating the risks of that approach. It underscores the dangers of his limited campaign operation and leaves the former president subject to stinging criticism from fellow Republicans who increasingly see him as a liability for their party after a lackluster showing in this year's midterm elections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSB Radio

Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation's economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The...
MARYLAND STATE
WSB Radio

Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSB Radio

Hundreds at Harvard, NYC, Chicago protest China's actions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades.
NEW YORK STATE
WSB Radio

Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Tuesday in Washington found Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes has been convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a plan to stop a peaceful transfer of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Key allegations, witnesses as Trump Org. trial winds down

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s inaugural address clocked in at just 16 minutes. Closing arguments that are slated for Thursday in his company’s criminal tax fraud case? Prosecutors and defense lawyers say those could take seven hours or more. Those projections speak...
WSB Radio

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
WSB Radio

Harvard students show solidarity with Chinese protesters

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Dozens of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University to support Chinese protesters who have called for the country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy