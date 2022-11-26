Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD releases results of final T.E.A.M. operation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released the results for their final Toledo Enhancement Area Method operation. TPD says on Oct. 31, Operation Reynolds Airport Safety Enhancement Response began in the areas surrounding Reynolds and Airport. R.A.S.E.R. was the final T.E.A.M. operation for 2022. The following are...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
13abc.com
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
13abc.com
State patrol investigates fatal car crash
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday in Waterville Township. According to a statement released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on US 24 near SR 64 around 4:07 p.m. William Ogle, 64, was traveling...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
Will Ohioans finally get to vote on legalizing marijuana in 2023? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023. While we’re waiting, we’re talking on Today in Ohio about how the state legislature may allow weed for any condition “that the patient’s symptoms may reasonably be expected to be relieved from medical marijuana.”
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
13abc.com
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
13abc.com
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday. According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
13abc.com
DeWine releases status update on Children Services Transformation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released a status update on Monday on the implementation of recommendations from the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council which aims to reform Ohio’s children services system. DeWine’s office says the Advisory Council includes a wide range of families, youth and subject...
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
13abc.com
Local expert shares insurance tips after Toledo water main break damages homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The water main break on Galena Street on Monday caused some water damage to surrounding homes and left many asking questions about flood insurance and what the next steps might be. Experts say the most important thing you can do is have a conversation with your...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor
Rogers Choir to perform at 13abc's Hope for the Holidays bash. City worker rescues a mother and her two children after her car got stuck in high water. The young mother had her two kids in the car when she tried to drive through the water. City worker rescues mother...
