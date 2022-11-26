ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

TPD releases results of final T.E.A.M. operation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released the results for their final Toledo Enhancement Area Method operation. TPD says on Oct. 31, Operation Reynolds Airport Safety Enhancement Response began in the areas surrounding Reynolds and Airport. R.A.S.E.R. was the final T.E.A.M. operation for 2022. The following are...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State patrol investigates fatal car crash

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday in Waterville Township. According to a statement released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on US 24 near SR 64 around 4:07 p.m. William Ogle, 64, was traveling...
WATERVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday. According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

DeWine releases status update on Children Services Transformation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released a status update on Monday on the implementation of recommendations from the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council which aims to reform Ohio’s children services system. DeWine’s office says the Advisory Council includes a wide range of families, youth and subject...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor

Rogers Choir to perform at 13abc's Hope for the Holidays bash. City worker rescues a mother and her two children after her car got stuck in high water. The young mother had her two kids in the car when she tried to drive through the water. City worker rescues mother...
TOLEDO, OH

