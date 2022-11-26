Read full article on original website
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
1.8 Million Chickens Slaughtered After Bird Flu Found in Nebraska Farm
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that...
wtmj.com
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
klkntv.com
Semi jackknifes in central Nebraska during dangerous Tuesday morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding everyone to watch their speed and drive according to conditions on Tuesday. Ice and snow caused crashes all over the state in the morning, even on roads that appeared relatively safe. The patrol’s Troop C shared a photo of...
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
NebraskaTV
13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza found in Dixon County
Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), bringing the total number of cases this year in Nebraska to 13. The farm with the confirmed...
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska
VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
