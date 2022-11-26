ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon County, NE

North Platte Post

Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
NEBRASKA STATE
wtmj.com

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska

This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
98.1 KHAK

DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza found in Dixon County

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), bringing the total number of cases this year in Nebraska to 13. The farm with the confirmed...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory

CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
CROFTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE

