numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) out Monday for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was listed questionable due to left knee soreness, which has kept him sidelined of the last two games. Now, the team has ruled him out for a third consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Johnson continues to deal with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Orlando on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 16.0 minutes against the Magic.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night

Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA

