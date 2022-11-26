ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96. Jiang died in Shanghai, state...
AFP

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead at 96

Jiang Zemin led China through an era of stunning transformation after coming to power in the traumatic aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Viewed by many as a transitional figure, Jiang was politically hamstrung in the Tiananmen aftermath.
Detroit News

Wall Street opens lower as lockdown protests spread in China

New York — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Technology companies were also lower. Bond yields were holding steady. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit News

US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

Doha, Qatar – The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the...

