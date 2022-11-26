Read full article on original website
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96. Jiang died in Shanghai, state...
Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead at 96
Jiang Zemin led China through an era of stunning transformation after coming to power in the traumatic aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Viewed by many as a transitional figure, Jiang was politically hamstrung in the Tiananmen aftermath.
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Detroit News
Wall Street opens lower as lockdown protests spread in China
New York — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Technology companies were also lower. Bond yields were holding steady. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
Detroit News
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
Doha, Qatar – The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the...
