Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter
Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.
PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature
A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Potentially Details Campaign DLC
A new report has potentially shed more light on the campaign DLC that may come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the future. Over the past few months, multiple rumors and leaks have suggested that Activision will not release a wholly new Call of Duty title in 2023, and instead, will look to add new campaign DLC of some sort to Modern Warfare 2. And while we still don't yet know what this DLC could look like, this report in question might have the answers.
Dragon Ball Super Teases a Mysterious Anime Announcement
Dragon Ball Super has had a busy year. Between its big movie comeback and another manga arc on the horizon, our heroes are being pulled every which way. And thanks to a new post, well – it seems the Dragon Ball team is teasing some sort of anime announcement over on Twitter.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Look at New Manga
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from its big manga debut! Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking to see more of the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters around the world, and following an unexpected delay, fans finally got to see the next major step in the anime. It opened up all sorts of possibilities for the future, and now fans can't wait to see what could be coming next.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals New Posters for Donkey Kong, Peach, and More
Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment are gearing up for The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a major way, and today has seen a lot more information revealed. It all started with the debut of the film's second trailer (which can be found at the top of this page), and now several posters have been revealed featuring the main characters. Six new posters have been released in total, featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad. The six posters give us a much better look at the designs that will be used in the movie, most notably Donkey Kong, whose design wasn't revealed until earlier today.
