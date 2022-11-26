Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police say the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back. They say she will be held in jail overnight and is to appear in court Wednesday on two murder charges. South Korea’s Justice Ministry says it provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case.
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Leaders of New Zealand and Finland shoot down question on age and gender
SYDNEY – As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender. But they were quick to shoot down a journalist who asked about the purpose of the first-ever visit to New Zealand by a Finnish prime minister on Wednesday. “A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there,” the journalist said, during a joint news...
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, where he was a former mayor and Communist Party secretary, state TV and the official Xinhua News Agency reported. A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 turmoil, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Even as China opened to the outside, Jiang’s government stamped out dissent. It jailed human rights, labor and pro-democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which the ruling party saw as a threat to its monopoly on power.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead at 96
Jiang Zemin led China through an era of stunning transformation after coming to power in the traumatic aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Viewed by many as a transitional figure, Jiang was politically hamstrung in the Tiananmen aftermath.
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal...
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow...
Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game
