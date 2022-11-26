Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "No Audio Output Device Is Installed" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Windows computer automatically detects all the connected audio devices and installs the necessary drivers. Sometimes, however, you may encounter the No Audio Output Device is installed error message when you hover your mouse over the audio icon.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Hidden GNOME Settings With Dconf Editor
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As the default desktop environment for many distros, GNOME is popular in the Linux desktop space. Its consistent design principles and large app ecosystem make it attractive to many Linux users. But GNOME also has a reputation for lacking custom settings.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Portable Software Menu to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows doesn’t incorporate any kind of menu for opening portable software. The Start menu doesn’t include portable apps because they aren’t installed software. So, users must usually utilize File Explorer to access and open portable apps on USB sticks.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an SSL Certificate to a Node.js Application
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During development, you may want to set up your web server to establish secure connections with browsers. Node.js makes this a straightforward process, even in a non-production environment, with its built-in https module.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Docker Compose on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Docker and Docker Compose are staples for the Linux self-hosting community, allowing easy installation of the apps which can run your sites and services. Stable versions of both Docker and Docker Compose are simple to install. Here's how to install them on any Linux platform.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Peacock
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Audio descriptions are an excellent tool for those who are visually impaired or otherwise wish to hear verbal accounts of what is happening on screen. The streaming platform Peacock has audio descriptions available for both paid subscription holders as well as free account holders.
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Mood for Christmas on Your Mac: 6 Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We know decorations are a huge part of the holidays as they help set the mood for celebrations. For Christmas, hanging the trees, lights, and ornaments is a great way to begin.
makeuseof.com
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
makeuseof.com
Norton vs. Bitdefender: Which Security Suite Will Protect Your PC Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Choosing an antivirus program can be as tricky as choosing a new car or laptop. There are so many choices out there that it's hard to decide which service suits you best. You don't want to pay too much for an over-hyped program, but you also don't want to find yourself stuck with something that seemed good value for money but is subpar in reality.
makeuseof.com
New Play Store Update Introduces App Archiving to Help Save Space on Your Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in March, Google announced plans to bring the idea of app archiving to the Play Store. It was a system that would allow you to save space on your phone by removing apps without losing the data in them.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Sass in React
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sass (syntactically awesome style sheets) is an extension of CSS with additional features that make it more powerful. The best thing about Sass is its compatibility with CSS, which means you can use it in your web development projects with JavaScript frameworks like React.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete or Deactivate Your AskFm Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AskFm is an interesting app with the potential to keep its users highly engaged. However, it can be a bit overwhelming for some people to make and watch so much content.
makeuseof.com
How to Improve the Internet Speed on Your PS5
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Does your team constantly have to carry you, or do you have to wait overnight for your games to download? If so, your PS5's internet could be too slow.
makeuseof.com
The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Mechanical Keyboard Group Buy and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A mechanical keyboard is a keyboard with spring-activated switches underneath each key. Mechanical keyboards are increasingly popular because it allows you to type faster and enjoy better typing accuracy.
makeuseof.com
The Best Intel Motherboards for Gaming
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The choice between Intel and AMD can be a tough one since they both now offer motherboards that are almost on par with each other. However, if you've already got your mind set on an Intel board, you'll want to find the best of the best.
makeuseof.com
Does a VPN Protect Against Malware?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's no doubt that a VPN can help you maintain your online privacy and security. But does it do this by protecting you from harmful programs? Can a VPN keep you safe from malware and viruses like an antivirus provider, or are the two very different things?
makeuseof.com
AI Helps Craft Unique Bedtime Stories in Amazon’s Create With Alexa Feature
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon is helping parents make the bedtime routine a bit more fun with a unique feature for any Echo Show. Here’s what you need to know about Create With Alexa.
makeuseof.com
Hackers Spreading Malware via TikTok "Invisible Body" Challenge
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hackers are using a popular TikTok challenge, known as "Invisible Body", to spread WASP malware and steal data. TikTok Challenge Being Used to Spread Infostealer Malware.
Comments / 0