Lake Charles American Press
McNeese Cowgirls back home tonight to take on Arkansas State
After a rough road trip, the Cowgirls return home looking to get healthy…literally. Injuries and the flu bug have left the McNeese State women’s basketball team struggling. Tonight they return to the Legacy Center in hopes of finding some rhythm and will try to break a five-game losing...
Lake Charles American Press
Cold front will push through area tonight
The U.S. National Weather Service of Lake Charles warns of severe weather and flood potential this afternoon into tonight. National Weather Service Lake Charles Meteorologist Donald Jones said a cold front will push through the area this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front, with some storms having the potential to become severe.
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Lake Charles American Press
Potential round two of severe weather on Tuesday
The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is already giving an early heads up to Southwest Louisiana about the slight risk potential of a storm system moving across the region on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, the office reported.
Lake Charles American Press
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard, 90 years old, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, to Fergust and Nina Landry Primeaux in Erath, La. After graduation, she started her keypunch career...
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, La)
Authorities from the Lafayette Police Traffic Division state that 1 person has died after a major two-vehicle collision. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon.
Lake Charles American Press
Doris B. Ivey
Doris B. Ivey, 77, of DeQuincy, La. passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Christus St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born to her late parents, Jesse and Lorena Bunch on May 8, 1945 in Sulphur, La. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in DeQuincy. She enjoyed playing board games, cards (especially Skip-Bo), baking and making Christmas candy. Doris loved attending the Hixson-Snider LIFT program and going to the Sr. Center. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending Elder Berry.
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
kalb.com
Cenla closures due to severe weather
(KALB) - Check back for the latest updates. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The Rapides Parish School Board issued the following statement:. “At this moment, we are continuing to monitor the weather. While there are some concerns in other areas, as of now, the forecast for most of Rapides Parish does not warrant any variation to our school day today. If our schools are put under a tornado watch or warning, our staff will take appropriate safety actions.
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
Possible Tornado Touches Down in Mamou [Video]
We knew there was a good chance of some strong storms rolling through Acadiana today, but there was only a small chance of the real severe stuff. However, it appears the folks near Mamou may have just experienced what many of us dread -- a tornado. While it is yet...
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022
Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
