(KALB) - Check back for the latest updates. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The Rapides Parish School Board issued the following statement:. “At this moment, we are continuing to monitor the weather. While there are some concerns in other areas, as of now, the forecast for most of Rapides Parish does not warrant any variation to our school day today. If our schools are put under a tornado watch or warning, our staff will take appropriate safety actions.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO