ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Average San Diego County Gas Price at $5.12 a Gallon After Falling for 15 Days

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYcpw_0jOS2TPU00
Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $5.118, its lowest amount since March 4.

The average price has decreased 48 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.317, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 45 cents more than one year ago.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.566. It is 11.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.9 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 23.9 cents over the past 17 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday. It is $1.45 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service

Comments / 2

Related
Times of San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops Under $5 for First Time Since March 3

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped under $5 for the first time since March 3 Wednesday, decreasing six cents to $4.978. The average price has dropped 19 consecutive days and 52 times in 56 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.457, including 4.8 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.6 cents less than one week ago and 62.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 31 cents more than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

MTS Donates 39 Older Trolley Cars to Argentina Light Rail System

The Metropolitan Transit System and an Argentinian province on Friday celebrated the donation of 39 San Diego trolley cars for their Metrotranvía light rail network. Elected officials on both sides attended the ceremony and signed a declaration committing to the partnership, and the continuation of operations of the MTS trolley fleet in the province, Mendoza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Residents Have 1 Day Remaining to File Tax Refund Claims

San Diego County Residents have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday. “The holidays are quickly approaching, and every little bit helps, so we’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” McAllister said. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Poway Men Sentenced to Prison for Firefighter’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter’s fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15 year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect in Fatal East Village Shooting on Nov. 5 Arrested in Oregon

A 34-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in the East Village last month was arrested in Oregon, authorities said Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department homicide detectives gathered information and obtained evidence identifying Edward Childs as the suspect in the Nov. 5 killing of Charles Jordan, who officers found lying in the street in the 1600 block of K Street with a gunshot wound to the head, said Lt. Adam Sharki.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

New COVID-19 Cases in County Exceed 3,000, Hospitalizations Rise to 286

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 286, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 213 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data also showed that 27 COVID patients are being treated in intensive care, an increase from 24 as of Thursday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy