ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rkF7_0jOS2Re200
Escondido Fire Department

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace.

The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.

The residents were met out front and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart

SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Tips Sought in Fatal 2020 Shooting in Alta Vista; Suspect Drove White BMW Sedan

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in determining who fatally shot a 44-year-old man two years ago in an Alta Vista-area neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gilbert Johnson of San Diego slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of Leaf Terrace Court and Varney Drive about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, according to police. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista

A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck

It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot

SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed During Fight in Old Town

A fight between two men on an Old Town-area roadside escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy