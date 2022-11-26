Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
1011now.com
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site. Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD discontinues perimeter, details about the incident remain unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was in place around Wyuka Cemetery and in an area north of Vine Street between 40th and 33rd Streets very early Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but 10/11 NOW can confirm it all started with a pursuit near 27th and Holdrege in...
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
KETV.com
OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages
Omaha firefighters say cooking oil sparked a fire on S. 27th St. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. The fire department says smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got on scene. Everyone got outside safely and the fire was put out a short time later.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
1011now.com
Three people from Omaha arrested after stolen catalytic converter found in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Omaha were arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after a stolen catalytic converter was found in their car. Saturday at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 16th and Otoe Streets on a report of suspicious people. LPD said the caller saw unknown men...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
Sioux City Journal
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
1011now.com
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
1011now.com
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in. On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
