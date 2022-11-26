ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages

Omaha firefighters say cooking oil sparked a fire on S. 27th St. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. The fire department says smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got on scene. Everyone got outside safely and the fire was put out a short time later.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in. On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
OMAHA, NE

