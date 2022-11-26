Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Where To Buy The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled lives and breathes sneakers, amassing many of the rarest in the world. But even amongst the game-worn Jordans, it’s likely his very own collaborations rank high above the rest. The Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collection is surely up there — and come very soon, the world, too, will also be able to enjoy the pack’s various colorways.
The Nike Dunk Low Expresses That “The Future Is Equal”
From their annual “Be True” collection to the brand’s equity investment in the WNBA, The Swoosh has consistently aided in drawing recognition toward the conversations and efforts surrounding both combatting social injustices and supporting equality. As such, the Beaverton-based brand has used its iconic silhouettes to further pass along the message to the masses, now centering the Nike Dunk Low in an uplifting scheme for the future of sport.
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
Nicole McLaughlin Infuses The Reebok Etna Mid Into Her Club C Geo Mid Collaboration
Teased all the way back in March 2022, Nicole McLaughlin’s first collaboration with Reebok is headed our way in early December. Her love of crafting new ideas with existing components combined with a passion for the great outdoors shines through clearly with her take on the Reebok Club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok’s latest women’s exclusive silhouettes that in itself is inspired by outdoor gear. McLaughlin looks specifically to the Etna Mid to inform her design, adding key details from the mid-90s Reebok hiking shoe to this modern spin. The extended mudguard and the small vector logo immediately stand out, while Nicole’s namesake can be found on a ribboned applique at the ankle. This isn’t the first time the Etna Mid made its way onto a modern shoe; early last year, the hiking model served as the inspiration for the brand’s DMX Trail Shadow Approach.
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In White, Grey, And Navy
The Nike Dunk Low has changed its look countless times over the course of the last few years. But unlike its most recent redesign — i.e. the Dunk Low Remastered — this pair is more of what we’re accustomed to, albeit with slightly different branding. Even the...
Luminous Blues Highlight A Near All-Black Nike Air Huarache
Just a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache has continuously enjoyed a full force of releases in tandem with the aid of the retooled Huarache Craft proposition. In anticipation of the unpredictable winter weather, a trio of textiles is set to land upon the silhouette inspired by Tinker Hatfield’s water skiing trip.
Tom Sachs Confirms December 2nd Restock For Nike General Purpose Shoe
Among 2022’s most sought after sneakers, the Nike General Purpose Shoe by Tom Sachs is confirmed to re-release on December 2nd in the “Studio” colorway. The American artist’s latest foray with Nike was intended to be an everyday essential sneaker with accessibility to everyone. Tom Sachs reiterated that the General Purpose Shoe will be produced in larger quantities to fulfill the demand, with the supply being met through several restocks through the NikeCraft portal. The shoes even wound up at department stores such as Kohl’s, a contrarian approach to the typical sneaker release at boutiques.
Drake’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever” Is A Tribute To His Mother And Favorite Childhood Book
Drake is following the NOCTA-exclusive drop of two Hot Step Air Terra styles with the release of the Nike Air Force 1 “Love You Forever”, a special edition of Bruce Kilgore’s 40-year-old design dedicated to his mother and inspired by their favorite book. First seen over a...
The Nike Air Huarache Features Light Olive Exteriors
The Nike Air Huarache is no longer heralded as a go-to silhouette for many sneaker enthusiasts, but it continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of product. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design from 1991 surfaced in a mix of muted tones. Textile bases boast an off-white color scheme that complements the black-colored neoprene at the tongue well. Leather panels at the forefoot and along the profiles deviate from their surroundings in a light brownish-olive tone that’s appropriate for fall; the semi-translucent plastic heel clip follows suit. Lastly, the tried-and-proven cushioning solution underfoot favors the same off-white hue that peeks out at the toe box, mid-foot, and heel, rounding out the understated Air Huarache proposition.
A Valentine’s Day Friendly Nike Air Max 90 Appears Before The Holiday
The mid-February holiday reserved for lovers, both established and aspiring, have been an opportune occasion for Nike to deliver some lovable gifting ideas. For 2023, we’re already aware of an Air Max 90 Futura “Valentine’s Day” release, but it appears that the standard model could be joining the fray as well.
At Least A Year’s Worth Of Off-White x Nike Products To Release Moving Forward
Yesterday, November 28th, marked the one year anniversary of Virgil Abloh‘s unfortunate passing. But even despite his absence, the late designer still bears quite the influence on sneakers, fashion, and design. Numerous posthumous releases, for example, have landed throughout 2022 — and according to a recent interview piece by the New York Times, there is at least a year’s worth of Off-White x Nike product yet to be seen.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Enjoys Its Original “White/Metallic” Color Blocking
The Nike Air Force 1 is a silhouette void of a lifespan. Coated in everything from plaid tartan to hairy suedes, Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary silhouette has employed nearly every color combination and disparate textile known to man, marking the perfect entry for a return to the original construction of the 1982 build.
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” Collection Welcomes The Air Max 90
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” collection — which was introduced earlier this week by way of the Dunk Low — is but another means of manifesting a better, more inclusive future. And to further spread the word, the brand is expanding said pack’s depth with an Air Max 90.
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Explores The Hues Of A Flower Bed
As Jordan Brand begins to ready its offerings for the Spring, the Beaverton-based brand is looking towards introspective themes to lead the upcoming releases design elements. Widely recognized for Robin Williams use of the poem in Dead Poets Society, the floral imagery of Robert Herrick’s poem To The Virgins, to Make Much of Time serves as the main inspiration for the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Floral Bed”.
Nike China Continues The “Naike” Tradition With The Air Pegasus ’83
Over 30 years ago one of The Swooshes Chinese factory’s tested out the look and aesthetic for a line of Swoosh-less trainers. While the trademark check quickly made its way back to rotation, the one-off samples of silhouettes has lived on in legend alongside a small cult following. In such celebratory fashion, the Beaverton-based brand has used the latter year as a reintroduction to the styles of the small-run collection, centered around the phonetic spelling of the brand in kanji, “NAI-KE”.
