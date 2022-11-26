Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating thefts at multiple Buddhist temples throughout North Texas
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 20, just before 12:30 p.m., a car full of people pulled into Wat Busayadhammvanaram, the Buddhist temple in White Settlement. Witnesses said there were nine people, eight who got out of the car and entered the monastery. "We let them come in,...
KSAT 12
83-year-old man who disappeared in North Texas has been found, officials say
Jerry Hamrick has been found and the Silver Alert issued in his disappearance has been discontinued, officials said. Details surrounding Hamrick’s disappearance are still limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available. Original:. A search is underway for a 83-year-old man who disappeared Friday...
Hidden Gems: Comanche couple discovers historical mural while making town history of their own
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Clint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’ It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in […]
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrest made for Assault/Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Hall St. and Gifford St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Gilberto Ramirez...
KWTX
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation. Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28
On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Saturday, Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.
Lake Worth police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run near high school
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning near Lake Worth High School. The department believes the incident happened between 2 - 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Boat Club Road. The victim hasn't been identified, but police said they were 42-years-old.
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
388
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0