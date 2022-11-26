Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Patrick Beverley says if he could do it over again, he would still shove Deandre Ayton: 'F--- him'
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley's three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the back came to a conclusion on Monday night during the Lakers' loss to the Indiana Pacers. Beverley, though, is not letting the issue rest. During the latest episode of his podcast, "Pat Bev...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic says Giannis Antetokounmpo 'the best player in the NBA' after Bucks hand Mavs fourth straight loss
MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, 124-115, in the latest matchup between two of the league's best and most unique players. Though competitive on the floor, the dueling MVP candidates share a mutual respect for the other's abilities.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson unable to connect on game-tying 3-pointer after Warriors run slick out-of-bounds play in Dallas
The Golden State Warriors saw their three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 116-113 loss in Dallas, where Luka Doncic was too much with the fifth 40-point triple-double of his career (41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists). It was a pretty wild game that featured some incredible play- and...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Remains sidelined
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars. Ojabo will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The rookie has been slowly brought back from his Achilles tear, as the team continues to ramp up his workload in practice each week. He'll work to earn the chance to debut Week 13 against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Andrew Booth: Undergoing knee surgery Monday
Booth will undergo a procedure on his knee Monday, the significance of which won't be determined until post-surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The surgeon needs to be able to access the knee before determining what specific procedure Booth will undergo, potentially ending his season after he popped up on the injury report in Week 12. The rookie made 12 tackles over the last two weeks prior to being absent Thursday, and Kris Boyd will likely see a slight uptick in usage moving forward in Booth's absence.
CBS Sports
Angels' Chris Devenski: Inks deal with Angels
Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Devenski will receive another chance to get back on track after struggling to see consistent big-league action during his last three seasons. He's allowed 27 earned runs to go along with a 22:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames over his last three years in the big leagues, spending time in Houston, Arizona and Philadelphia. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Devenski is set to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown is becoming a superstar, and it's time we stop thinking of him as the Celtics' second fiddle
For years now Jaylen Brown has been thought of as a second fiddle. A really good one, but a second fiddle nonetheless. Jayson Tatum was in the same spot for a while, a secondary, evolving star next to Kyrie Irving. But Tatum graduated from that perception, taking his rightful conversational spot among the game's elite as an MVP candidate and worthy No. 1 on a championship-caliber team.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Could takeover backup role
Mason rushed five times for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints. Mason was used on the final drive of the game with the 49ers up multiple scores for the second week in a row. Unlike last week's garbage time appearance against the Cardinals, the undrafted rookie was actually needed after No. 2 back Elijah Mitchell (knee) went down late in this contest. Starter Christian McCaffrey was dealing with knee soreness as well, but the former's is expected to be more serious. It sounds like Mitchell will be forced to miss some time again, and CMC doesn't have the build to handle a 20-plus touch workload, so Mason could step into a prominent backup role in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offensive scheme. If that were to be the case, the Georgia Tech product should absorb a chunk of Mitchell's carries ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Dolphins.
