WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
John Harbaugh begs Lamar Jackson, Ravens to stay off social media
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the center of controversy online, and coach John Harbaugh is pleading for him to stay off social media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is drawing attention to himself online for all the wrong reasons as he created a controversial response to a fan on Twitter.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson's tweet
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the game and how quarterback Lamar Jackson responded on Twitter. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for...
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too. Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most...
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Returns to practice squad
McFarland reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log. McFarland was elevated for the first time this season with rookie Jaylen Warren (hamstring) ruled out ahead of Monday's win against the Colts. As a result, the third-year running back played 21 offensive snaps behind Benny Snell (28) and ahead of Najee Harris (20), who was forced out early with an abdomen injury. As a result, McFarland wound up recording six carries for 30 rushing yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 11 more yards in his 2022 debut. With the statuses of Harris and Warren now up in the air, McFarland could once again play a prominent role if these two are sidelined versus Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays just three snaps Sunday
Arnold played three of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in the team's 28-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Arnold went without a target for the first time since Week 6 and tied his lowest snap count of the season. He remains behind Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz on the depth chart at tight end and appears unlikely to see his role expand over the final six weeks of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Comments / 1