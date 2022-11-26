ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Avoids season-ending injury

Wirfs (ankle) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Browns early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In a positive turn of events, Wirfs appears to be on track to return to the field at some point later this season after going down with what appeared to be a significant injury in Week 12. His current projection of 3-to-4 weeks puts him on track to be available close to Week 16, which would allow him to get his feet back under him ahead of a potential playoff run. In his absence, Josh Wells will likely take over at right tackle.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely

Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision

Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan moves up to No. 2 slot, USC enters top four in college football rankings

We knew there'd be a shakeup in the top four of the AP Top 25 this week following Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State, and we got exactly what we expected. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines also picked up five first-place votes, though they weren't nearly enough to put it within reach of surpassing Georgia for the top spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut

Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA

