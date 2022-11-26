Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson unable to connect on game-tying 3-pointer after Warriors run slick out-of-bounds play in Dallas
The Golden State Warriors saw their three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 116-113 loss in Dallas, where Luka Doncic was too much with the fifth 40-point triple-double of his career (41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists). It was a pretty wild game that featured some incredible play- and...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Avoids season-ending injury
Wirfs (ankle) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Browns early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In a positive turn of events, Wirfs appears to be on track to return to the field at some point later this season after going down with what appeared to be a significant injury in Week 12. His current projection of 3-to-4 weeks puts him on track to be available close to Week 16, which would allow him to get his feet back under him ahead of a potential playoff run. In his absence, Josh Wells will likely take over at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic says Giannis Antetokounmpo 'the best player in the NBA' after Bucks hand Mavs fourth straight loss
MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, 124-115, in the latest matchup between two of the league's best and most unique players. Though competitive on the floor, the dueling MVP candidates share a mutual respect for the other's abilities.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely
Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State remains within top five, LSU falls from top 10 in college football rankings
The results from Rivalry Week set up a difficult task for voters who have turn in ballots for the updated college football rankings. But after all the dust has settled from nearly a handful of top-10 teams taking losses and a stunner in Columbus, Ohio, the Coaches Poll has settled on a top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Patrick Beverley says if he could do it over again, he would still shove Deandre Ayton: 'F--- him'
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley's three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the back came to a conclusion on Monday night during the Lakers' loss to the Indiana Pacers. Beverley, though, is not letting the issue rest. During the latest episode of his podcast, "Pat Bev...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan moves up to No. 2 slot, USC enters top four in college football rankings
We knew there'd be a shakeup in the top four of the AP Top 25 this week following Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State, and we got exactly what we expected. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines also picked up five first-place votes, though they weren't nearly enough to put it within reach of surpassing Georgia for the top spot.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
