Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities new COVID case numbers continue to climb

Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through Nov. 25. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • Nov. 12-18 -- 310
  • Nov. 19-25 -- 424

INCREASE (114): 26%

85351 (Sun City)

  • Nov. 12-18 -- 132
  • Nov. 19-25 -- 178

INCREASE (46): 25%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • Nov. 12-18 -- 66
  • Nov. 19-25 -- 80

INCREASE (14): 17%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • Nov. 12-18 -- 112
  • Nov. 19-25 -- 166

INCREASE (54): 32%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

Sun City Independent

