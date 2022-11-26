ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Police: 3 sought in stabbing at NJ casino that wounded 3

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day.

Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino after a report of a fight.

Officers arrived to find a disturbance in the valet area and found that three individuals had been stabbed or slashed. The victims, who were from Atlantic City and Camden, were treated at the scene and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for injuries said not to be life-threatening.

Police said three people were being sought on aggravated assault and weapons charges while a fourth person who was one of the stabbing victims was also issued a summons pending a future court date on an aggravated assault charge.

The Press of Atlantic City reported that videos circulated on social media later on the holiday showed the fighting from different angles, including a person who appeared hurt, and another showed a blood-soaked couch by the pool.

Police didn’t say what the fight was about. They asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

