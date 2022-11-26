ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Eagles

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jJNb_0jOS1rVR00

The Green Bay Packers have elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines for Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to play in Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the breakdown of the moves that were made, and the moves that were not made.

Elevated: RB Patrick Taylor

The Packers released running back Patrick Taylor this week to make room for outside linebacker Justin Hollins, then re-signed him to the practice squad. Regardless of whether or not he’s on the 53-man roster, Taylor is the No. 3 back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, making this move a no-brainer.

Taylor has played in eight games, logging one snap on offense and 78 on special teams. He’s been in on two tackles on special teams.

Taylor remains ahead of undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson on the depth chart.

Elevated: S Innis Gaines

The Packers elevated safety Innis Gaines for the second time this season. Gaines went undrafted and unsigned in 2020 following a knee injury that ended his final season at TCU. He spent all of 2021 on Green Bay’s practice squad and might have made the roster this summer if not for a nagging hamstring injury that led to his release. The Packers re-signed him to their practice squad last month .

Gaines made his NFL debut at Buffalo last month. He played nine snaps and was flagged for holding on a kickoff return.

While rehabbing the injury in 2020, Gaines got a job delivering food for DoorDash .

Not Elevated: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

With Rashan Gary on injured reserve, the Packers claimed Justin Hollins off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams this week. Hollins gives the Packers a fourth outside linebacker on the 53-man roster behind starters Preston Smith and Kingsley Enagbare and third-year pro Jonathan Garvin.

That the Packers didn’t elevate La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad would signal that Hollins – despite arriving on Thanksgiving – will serve as the team’s No. 4 at the position and play on special teams.

It's not an unfamiliar position for Hollins, who was released by the Broncos at the end of camp in 2020 and played right away for the Rams. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was the Rams’ linebackers coach at the time.

“The thing I noticed about Justin, which we’re going to have to rely on that again, is how really savvy and smart and how he was able to make a seamless adjustment,” Barry said. “The first time Matt (LaFleur) met him was Thursday walking out to practice. Usually, you’d like for those situations to happen a little bit earlier in the week when you get a guy. Maybe you can give them a crash course on a Tuesday and prepare them for a Wednesday and Thursday practice, but he literally got here walking out to the practice field. He’s a great kid. He’s played a lot of football.”

Hollins started five games for the Rams this season. He had 24 tackles, including one sack, on defense and two more stops on special teams.

Not Elevated: WR/PR Dede Westbrook

The Packers signed receiver/returner Dede Westbrook to their practice squad on Nov. 15. With a career average of 9.3 yards per return with one touchdown, he walked into the locker room as the team’s most accomplished punt returner. However, Westbrook was one of several players who was sick this week. So, his debut will have to wait another week.

“Dede’s been doing a good job since he’s been here,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said on Friday. “He’s got a history of returning punts in the league and we’ll see how that shakes out here over the next few weeks.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Aaron Jones running toward milestone

Packers vs. Eagles final injury report

Packers vs. Eagles video preview

Packers want to party like it’s 2016

LaFleur hasn’t considered benching Rodgers to let thumb heal

Turnovers have been on Eagles’ menu

Packers-Eagles Thursday injury report

Packers acquire linebacker Justin Hollins

Ticket prices for Packers-Eagles, playoff reservations

Trades by Packers, Eagles show value of elite receiver

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy