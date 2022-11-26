No. 7 Alabama Wins Iron Bowl over Auburn, 49-27

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers in what may be Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s last game in Crimson and White.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As rain fell from the Tuscaloosa sky, the Alabama Crimson Tide won the Iron Bowl, defeating the Auburn Tigers , 49-27.

Outside of an interception in the middle of the fourth quarter, Bryce Young had another great game, completing 67 percent of his passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. The reigning Heisman winner also ran for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown.

One of the recipients of Young's touchdowns was Ja'Corey Brooks who finished with four catches for 76 yards to go along with the score. Traeshon Holden only had one catch, but it was a 27-yard touchdown reception near the end of the second quarter. Jase McClellan also scored on a reception, a 10-yard checkdown for a score late in the first quarter.

Alabama's rushing game also had a productive day, with all three running backs scoring a touchdown. McClellan and Roydell Williams both scored theirs on goal-to-go situations, and Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown was the exclamation point for Alabama, a 23-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Including Young's touchdown, that gave Alabama four rushing scores on the day.

For Auburn, quarterback Robby Ashford was the only source of offense for the Tigers, scoring all three touchdowns, one passing and two rushing. He completed 11 of 23 passes for 77 yards, while also ran for 121 yards on 17 carries.

Ja'Varrius Johnson caught the 20-yard touchdown pass, his only reception of the day.

Defensively, Alabama had one of its best games of the season, recording four sacks, two by Will Anderson Jr., and recovering a fumble. Chris Braswell's sack was one of two tackles on the day for him, and Henry To'oTo'o and Jamil Burroughs were each credited half a sack.

Alabama did give up 27 points, and Jarquez Hunter had a day with 134 rushing yards on 11 carries, but the Crimson Tide made plays when it needed to.

With it being the last game of the season in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the seniors of Nick Saban's squad were honored during the pregame festivities, namely To'oTo'o, tight end Cam Latu and kicker Will Reichard, among others.

Although Alabama will have to wait to learn which bowl game it will play in, or if it still has any sort of shot at the College Football Playoff, the seniors, along with the rest of the team, left the field with the satisfaction of winning the latest installment of one of college football's greatest rivalries.

For live plays, drive summaries and stats, check out Fanalytix .

*** Keep refreshing the page for live updates and analysis of No. 7 Alabama vs. Auburn. ***

Live Updates

FINAL: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Fourth Quarter

Henry To'oTo'o sacks Ashford for a loss of 8

Jarquez Hunter breaks for a 27-yard run. First down at the Alabama 47

Auburn returns the kickoff 24 yards to the Auburn 25-yard line

Alabama Drive Summary: 2 plays, 27 yards, :12 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs scores on a 24-yard run. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Auburn calls a timeout

Alabama starts the drive at the 27-yard line

Auburn Drive Summary: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:28 T.O.P

FIELD GOAL Auburn: Alex McPherson makes the 39-yard attempt. Alabama 42, Auburn 27

Auburn goes for a field goal from 39 yards out

Will Anderson gets a sack to make it 3rd down and 7

Ashford completes a pass to Shedrick Jackson for a first down.

Ashford converts on a 31-yard run

Alabama gets flagged for having 12 men on the field. Auburn gets another chance at a fourth down conversion

Ashford is sacked by Chris Braswell. Auburn was lining up to go for it before Alabama called a timeout with 4:39 to go in the game

Call stands. First down Auburn at the 18-yard line

Bryce Young throws an interception. Owen Pappoe was the defender who picked it off. Under review to check if it hit the ground first

Holding called against Alabama. Makes it 2nd and 20

Young's pass to Bond goes for six yards. First down at the Auburn 17

Young complete a pass to Robbie Outz for 12 yards. First down at the Auburn 30-yard line

Young completes a pass to Cam Latu for 18 yards and a first down. It is Latu's first catch of the game

Gibbs returns the kickoff for 24 yards. First down on the Alabama 26-yard line

Auburn Drive Summary: 15 plays, 64 yards. 2:42 T.O.P

FIELD GOAL Auburn: 32-yard attempt is good by Alex McPherson. Alabama 42, Auburn 24

A delay of game against Auburn makes it a 32-yard field goal attempt

DeMarcco Hellams breaks up the pass. Fourth down

Robby Ashford fumbles the snap and recovers. Third and 9 for Auburn

Chris Braswell called for offside

Brian Branch called for a facemask. Results in a first down for Auburn at the Alabama 11-yard line

Auburn called for a false start.

Third Quarter

Ashford converts on a six-yard run. He leads all players with 101 rushing yards.

Officials ruled Hunter short. Tigers elect to go for it on fourth down

Hunter's run is under review to see if he crossed the first-down line

Ashford's deep shot falls incomplete

Another run by Ashford produced another first down

Ashford runs for 10 yards. First down Auburn

Bigsby runs for eight yards on Auburn's first play after the punt

Alabama decides to punt after back-to-back incomplete passes

McClellan's 3-yard gain good enough for a first down

Brooks returns the kickoff 14 yards. First down at the 30-yard line

Auburn Drive Summary: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Robby Ashford runs for a 14-yard score. Extra point is good. Alabama 42, Auburn 21.

Hunter runs for 45 yards to the Alabama 9-yard line

Two runs by Bigsby bring up 3rd and 1

Jarquez Hunter's 12-yard run is good enough for a first down

Touchback on the kickoff

Alabama Drive Summary: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:54 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan scores on a 2-yard run. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 42, Auburn 14

A pass interference call against Auburn gives Alabama a fresh set of downs

Young completes a 7-yard pass to Bond for a first down.

Young completes a 13-yard pass to Burton for a first down at the 48-yard line

Seth McLaughlin is back in the lineup to start the half

Jahmyr Gibbs returns the kickoff for 24 yards. First down on the Alabama 27-yard line

HALFTIME - Alabama 35, Auburn 14

Second Quarter

Alabama tried to run the ball and go to half, but Auburn calls a timeout

Auburn will punt after going three-and-out. Holding against Alabama will put the ball at the 8-yard line with 13 seconds in the half

Ashford runs for 12 yards and a first down

Touchback on the kickoff, but an offsides against Alabama puts the ball at the 30-yard line

Alabama Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 37 yards, 1:53 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Traeshon Holden scores on a 27-yard bubble screen. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 35, Auburn 14.

Bryce Yong scrambles for 21 yards and the first down

Seth McLaughlin walks a tad gingerly to the sideline. Darrian Dalcourt is in at center

Tyler Booker called for holding. Second and 20 for Alabama

Call stands, first down Alabama at the Auburn 37-yard line

The call on the punt is a muff recovered by Alabama. Call is under review

Ja'Corey Brooks called for an offensive pass interference. Makes it 3rd and 17

An offsides against Auburn makes it 3rd and 2 for Alabama

Alabama forces a punt. McKinstry muffed the punt but recovered it. Alabama will start the drive at the 24-yard line

Auburn commits two consecutive false starts to begin the drive

Auburn returns the kickoff for 28 yards. The drive will start at the 33-yard line

Alabama Drive Summary: 8 plays, 92 yards, 3:48 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Bryce Young completes a 32-yard pass to Ja'Corey Brooks. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 28, Auburn 14.

Kendrick Law catches the pass and runs for a 39-yard gain.

A holding call against Burton makes it 1st and 20 for Alabama

Young completes another pass to Burton for 18 yards. First down Alabama

Click stops again for another injured Auburn player. This time it’s #92 Marquis Burks

Jahmyr Gibbs runs for seven yards

A block in the back is called on Alabama during the kickoff. The drive will start on the 7-yard line

Auburn Drive Summary: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Robby Ashford throw a 20-yard pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson for the score. Extra point by McPherson is good. Alabama 21, Auburn 14

Jase McClellan just left the medical tent. Return is questionable

Ashford throws to Koy Moore for 17 yard and a first down

A 10-yard run by Bigsby results in an Auburn first down

Jarquez Hunter runs for 19 yards and an Auburn first down

A false start pushes Auburn back five yards

Auburn will start the next drive at the 25-yard line following a touchback

Alabama Scoring Drive Summary: 4 plays, 48 yards, 1:00 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams rushes forward for a five-yard touchown. The extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 21, Auburn 7 with 14:56 left to play in the first half.

First Quarter

End of the first quarter: Alabama 14, Auburn 7

A six-yard run by Jase McClellan ends the quarter. He is slow to get up as he is helped to the sideline.

Bryce Young completes a 13-yard pass to Isaiah Bond, then a 24-yard pass to Brooks to get into the red zone

Jarquez Hunter fumbles the ball, recoverd by DJ Dale for an Alabama first down

Ashford completes a 13-yard pass to Shedrick Jackson for a first down.

Touchback on the kickoff. Auburn will take over at the 25-yard line

Alabama Scoring Drive Summary: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:52 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Bryce Young completes a 10-yard pass to Jase McClellan for the score. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 14, Auburn 7

Robbie Outz catches a pass for 17 yards and another first down

Young complete a pass to Ja'Corey Brooks for 11 yards and a first down

Hall jogs off under his own power

Young completes a 13-yard pass to Kendrick Law for the first down. Injury timeout for Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall

McKinstry calls for a fair catch at the 35-yard line. First down Alabama

Auburn elects to punt. Offense called for a false start

Touchback on the kickoff. Auburn will take over at the 25-yard line

Alabama Scoring Drive Summary: 5 plays, 62 yards, 2:01 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Bryce Young runs five yards for the score. Extra point by Will Reichard is good. Alabama 7, Auburn 7

Bryce Young completes a 52-yard pass to Jermaine Burton. Alabama is in the red zone for the first time

Ja'Corey Brooks returns the kickoff for 19 yards. First down at the Alabama 38-yard line

Auburn Scoring Drive Summary: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:10 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Robby Ashford's 24-yard touchdown is confirmed, extra point by Alex McPherson is good. Alabama 0, Auburn 7

Ashford runs for 23 yards and ruled down at the 1-yard line. Play is under review for a possible touchdown

Pass interference on Ricks leads to another Auburn first down

Missed tackle by Eli Ricks results in an 8-yard run for Bigsby. First down Auburn

The Tigers call their first timeout after Tank Bigsby runs for six yards

Auburn's Robby Ashford runs for 25 yards. First down Auburn.

Touchback on the punt. Auburn will have the ball at the 20-yard line

Bryce Young steps out of bounds before getting the first down. Alabama will punt

Both Tyler Steen and Jahmyr Gibbs start for Alabama

Fair catch. First down for Alabama at its own34-yard line

Auburn elects to punt after failing to get a first down. Kool-Aid McKinstry back deep

Eli Ricks starts at corner for Alabama

First play of the game and Auburn gets flagged for a false start

Auburn returns the kick to the 21-yard line for its first possession.

Pregame

Alabama wins the toss and defers.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide run through the tunnel

Antoine Caldwell and Charlie Peprah serve as honorary captains

Alabama football seniors are being honored before the game

Alabama ends its warmup with its usual punt to McKinstry and head into the tunnel

Tight end Robbie Outz went into the tunnel with Dr. Lyle Cain, possibly for an injury

Cam Latu is also in full pads

Tyler Steen is warming up with starting offensive line

Eli Ricks is warming up in full uniform and pads.

The full Crimson Tide contingent comes out for warmups. Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Henry To'oTo'o and Will Reichard are captains

The quarterbacks, centers and receivers come back on the field. Bryce Young is taking snaps from Seth McLaughlin

A video of Bryce Young's career at Alabama is playing on the screens during pregame

Officials for the game:

Referee - Ken Williamson



Umpire - Michael Moten



Linesman - Stephan Ray



Line Judge - Mickey Bryson



Back Judge - Michael Watson



Field Judge - Daniel Gautreaux



Side Judge - Sean Petty



Center Judge - Joel Moenkhoff

Jahmyr Gibbs is on the field warming up. Testing out the ankle with cutting and footwork drills

Bryce Young has taken the field for his individual warmup

Several Alabama players have taken the field for individual warmups

Trey Sanders is still listed on the depth chart for Alabama. Khyree Jackson, likely due to his suspension, remains off the depth chart and the roster. Jahquez Robinson is listed behind Kool-Aid McKinstry

How to Watch the Iron Bowl

Who : Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

When : 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson.

Series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1

Last Meeting: The Alabama offense was listless for nearly four quarters. But Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a 12-play, 97-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game at 10 with 24 seconds left in the game. Like previously mentioned, the game went to overtime for the first time in the series history, and Alabama won in the fourth overtime when Young connected with Metchie on a two-point conversion to make it 24-22.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start against Austin Peay with two first-half turnovers, but eventually ran down the overmatched FCS opponent on the way to its second shutout victory of the season, 34-0.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers moved on from Harsin after their loss to Arkansas, and in Williams' first game as interim head coach, Auburn lost to Mississippi State to extend its losing streak to five games. Now, the Tigers have won back-to-back games under Williams, including the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Senior Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

See Also:

Bryce Young's Legacy is a Memory that Won't Fade Anytime Soon

'This is All We Have, But This is all We Need' Personifies This Alabama Team

Three Years Later, Will Anderson's Gamble Pays Off with Legendary Crimson Tide Career

Confidence Was Obvious for Alabama in Iron Bowl Victory

Auburn HC Cadillac Williams: "We Didn't Get It Done"

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Won the Iron Bowl

Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama

Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama Football 49, Auburn 27 at the Iron Bowl

Notebook: Saban Leaves Iron Bowl With Bloody Cheek

Alabama's Playoff Path Continues to Strengthen, Take Shape

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE .