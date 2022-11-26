Google AmbiML Open-Sources ‘KataOS,’ A Secure Operating System For Embedded Machine Learning Hardware

Computer programs called large language models provide software with novel options for analyzing and creating text. It is not uncommon for large language models to be trained using petabytes or more of text data, making them tens of terabytes in size. A model’s parameters are the components learned from previous training data and, in essence, establish the model’s proficiency on a task, such as text generation. Natural language processing (NLP) activities, including speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, text summarization, spell-checking, token categorization, etc., rely on Language Models as their foundation. Language Models can analyze a text and predict the likelihood of the following token in most natural language processing jobs. Unigrams, N-grams, exponential, and neural networks are valid forms for the Language Model.

1 DAY AGO