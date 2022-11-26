On this episode of WTF California, I chat with Nina Carter of the non-profit Bonafide Sisterhood and the raw deal she received from the City of Antioch. I am joined by Attorney Amy Hilton as we go through what transpired and documentation showcased Antioch did not operate in good faith. Once Carter pulled her grant application, at the request of Antioch to come work with them, after getting $1.7 million in CalVIP program to help prevent community violence, Antioch led Carter and her organization down a hamster wheel of conversation never leading anywhere and eventually shut her out of the $693k she would have received in their portion of the grant.

