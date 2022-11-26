Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Meet East Oakland’s ‘Ghetto Geppetto’
At an after-hours adult art event in June, Children’s Fairyland welcomed three new costumed characters to the park. HoodFoot, Fuzzy, and Mr. WePulls were a hit with the crowd. Their creator, Roy Miles, aka the Ghetto Geppetto, was in attendance sporting oversized gold chains and a bigger-than-life persona. The 51-year East Oakland resident was not new to Fairyland; he’s been visiting the park since he was a child in the 1970s when his dad worked as a gardener in Lakeside Park.
WTF California: Bonafide Sisterhood Gets Raw Deal From City of Antioch
On this episode of WTF California, I chat with Nina Carter of the non-profit Bonafide Sisterhood and the raw deal she received from the City of Antioch. I am joined by Attorney Amy Hilton as we go through what transpired and documentation showcased Antioch did not operate in good faith. Once Carter pulled her grant application, at the request of Antioch to come work with them, after getting $1.7 million in CalVIP program to help prevent community violence, Antioch led Carter and her organization down a hamster wheel of conversation never leading anywhere and eventually shut her out of the $693k she would have received in their portion of the grant.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
Avanti Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
According to the latest state ABC license, a new restaurant called Avanti is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where City Square / Bierhaus used to be. Based on the provided company information it looks like this may be related to the owners of Melo’s Pizza & Pasta with four locations including Danville and Pleasant Hill. Stay tuned…
Human foot washes up on Richmond beach
A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.
15 Best Things to Do in Pittsburg, CA
The beautiful city of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County, California, has a rich history dating back to 1839 when it was originally settled. Its former names were New York of the Pacific, New York Landing, and Black Diamond, each having a meaningful story. In February 1911, it became “Pittsburg” without...
Napa artist Gordon Huether: Heart, soul, entrepreneurship
On this morning, Gordon Huether, 63, is wearing a leather vest and his signature turned-around black cap. The ground-level conference room in his 15,000-square-foot Napa studio is flooded with autumn sunlight. Two walls are covered with poster-sized color photographs of a sampling of his art installations. High shelves hold small-scale models of many others, some of which are proposed projects that were never funded and executed.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game
Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Chilly Tuesday Temps Match Record Low From 2006
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) Low temperatures in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday tied the record low temperatures for the same day nearly 20 years ago, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Bay Area. Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees, matching that of this day in 2006. Half Moon...
18-Year-Old Ryan Oliver Aguirre Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol report that an 18-year-old driver from Sacramento was killed after being struck by a driver who is suspected to have been driving under the influence.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
Oakland P.D. homicide investigator shares daily work, challenges
For the third straight year, the city Oakland marked a grim milestone: more than 100 murders. We spent a day with an OPD homicide investigator as the department and the city grapple with another deadly year.
Storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds and possible snow to the Bay Area
Get ready for wet and windy weather this week as a storm moves into the Bay Area, ponding on the roads to make it a rough commute for many.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
Comments / 1