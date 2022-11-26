ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandside.org

Meet East Oakland’s ‘Ghetto Geppetto’

At an after-hours adult art event in June, Children’s Fairyland welcomed three new costumed characters to the park. HoodFoot, Fuzzy, and Mr. WePulls were a hit with the crowd. Their creator, Roy Miles, aka the Ghetto Geppetto, was in attendance sporting oversized gold chains and a bigger-than-life persona. The 51-year East Oakland resident was not new to Fairyland; he’s been visiting the park since he was a child in the 1970s when his dad worked as a gardener in Lakeside Park.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Bonafide Sisterhood Gets Raw Deal From City of Antioch

On this episode of WTF California, I chat with Nina Carter of the non-profit Bonafide Sisterhood and the raw deal she received from the City of Antioch. I am joined by Attorney Amy Hilton as we go through what transpired and documentation showcased Antioch did not operate in good faith. Once Carter pulled her grant application, at the request of Antioch to come work with them, after getting $1.7 million in CalVIP program to help prevent community violence, Antioch led Carter and her organization down a hamster wheel of conversation never leading anywhere and eventually shut her out of the $693k she would have received in their portion of the grant.
ANTIOCH, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Avanti Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

According to the latest state ABC license, a new restaurant called Avanti is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where City Square / Bierhaus used to be. Based on the provided company information it looks like this may be related to the owners of Melo’s Pizza & Pasta with four locations including Danville and Pleasant Hill. Stay tuned…
WALNUT CREEK, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pittsburg, CA

The beautiful city of Pittsburg in Contra Costa County, California, has a rich history dating back to 1839 when it was originally settled. Its former names were New York of the Pacific, New York Landing, and Black Diamond, each having a meaningful story. In February 1911, it became “Pittsburg” without...
PITTSBURG, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa artist Gordon Huether: Heart, soul, entrepreneurship

On this morning, Gordon Huether, 63, is wearing a leather vest and his signature turned-around black cap. The ground-level conference room in his 15,000-square-foot Napa studio is flooded with autumn sunlight. Two walls are covered with poster-sized color photographs of a sampling of his art installations. High shelves hold small-scale models of many others, some of which are proposed projects that were never funded and executed.
NAPA, CA
InsideHook

Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Chilly Tuesday Temps Match Record Low From 2006

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) Low temperatures in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday tied the record low temperatures for the same day nearly 20 years ago, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Bay Area. Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees, matching that of this day in 2006. Half Moon...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy