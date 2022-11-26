ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

firststateupdate.com

Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident

Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Say Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers caught him attempting to burglarize a woman's home on Monday night. Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., they received a call from a woman who stated that someone was trying to break into her home on the 800 block of South State Street. Officers responded to the house and reportedly observed Dwayne Tate, of Dover, wearing a mask and standing on the front porch of the home.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire

HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
HARTLY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges

A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
LANCASTER, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington firefighters handle vacant structure fire

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a vacant structure in Wilmington Monday night, November 28, 2022. A nearby resident reported the fire in the 200 block of East 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported flames from the second floor. The fire was quickly controlled...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Route 40 Reopens Hours After Crash That Sent Three To The Hospital

The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. Officials said on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark

Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
NEWARK, DE

