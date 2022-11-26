Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident
Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBOC
Dover Police Say Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers caught him attempting to burglarize a woman's home on Monday night. Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., they received a call from a woman who stated that someone was trying to break into her home on the 800 block of South State Street. Officers responded to the house and reportedly observed Dwayne Tate, of Dover, wearing a mask and standing on the front porch of the home.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused Of Threatening Car Repossession Man And Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the man accused of a 4-hour stand off with police in Goldsboro. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says he threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells us it happened at a Main St. home around noon, as he...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges
A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November. Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection...
WDEL 1150AM
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington firefighters handle vacant structure fire
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a vacant structure in Wilmington Monday night, November 28, 2022. A nearby resident reported the fire in the 200 block of East 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported flames from the second floor. The fire was quickly controlled...
firststateupdate.com
Route 40 Reopens Hours After Crash That Sent Three To The Hospital
The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. Officials said on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Police: Driver in stolen car crashes, kills man in wheelchair in Port Richmond
A man in a wheelchair has died and two others were injured after suspects in a stolen vehicle crashed in Port Richmond.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
Lancaster City shooting victim identified, second victim released from hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
2 hospitalized, including police officer, after massive house fire in Wilmington
A police officer and another man are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Wilmington.
Comments / 0