Has the Duncan Robinson Era come to a close for the Miami Heat? Yes, you get right to it here, but it seems that a change might be best for both parties. Well, Duncan Robinson may find more opportunity elsewhere, while the Miami Heat may want to get off the money they paid him, though at what cost in a deal? Either way you look at it, it may be closer to them separating than them not.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO