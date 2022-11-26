Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Sophomore Luke Altmyer to Enter Transfer Portal
Ole Miss Luke sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced on social media Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The Starkville, Mississippi, native made his decision known following the regular season finale Egg Bowl against in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels dropped the game to the Bulldogs 24-22 on Thanksgiving night.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Southern
After spending Thanksgiving break in The Bahamas at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was welcomed back home with open arms in a dominant 93-47 win over Texas Southern at the SJB Pavilion Monday night. Four Rebels came out the gate to lead...
hottytoddy.com
Travel opens student’s eyes to potential for impact
Ole Miss junior Adam Koussih grew up grown up in Columbus, Mississippi, but his family comes from a very different part of the world–Morocco. While studying in the Croft institute, he has tried to learn more about himself and his family heritage while also working toward an education in International Studies & Arabic.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Campus Closing at 2:30 p.m. due to Weather
The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close today (Tuesday, Nov. 29) at 2:30 p.m., due to severe weather forecast to hit Oxford and the region this afternoon. The forecast calls for heavy rain, extreme wind gusts capable of triggering power outages, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes....
hottytoddy.com
Internet Entrepreneur Inspires Students at Fifth Annual REDe Summit
University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. Alexis Maybank, founder of Gilt Groupe, shared her struggles and successes with University of Mississippi students as the keynote speaker during the fifth annual REDe Entrepreneurship Summit, held Nov. 10 at The Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union. “A career is a...
hottytoddy.com
Professor to Advocate for Young Nutrition Professionals
Nadeeja Wijayatunga, an assistant professor of nutrition and hospitality management at the University of Mississippi, will join the board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition, a leading global authority in nutrition science, for 2022-23. Wijayatunga will serve as the early career representative and past chair of the early...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Voters Head Back to the Polls Tuesday for County Judge Runoff
Lafayette County voters will head back to the polls Tuesday for the runoff election for the county’s first County Court Judge. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren garnered the top two most votes in the Nov. 8th General Election out of the eight candidates, forcing them into a runoff.
hottytoddy.com
Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program
The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through Dec. 14. All donations will be...
hottytoddy.com
Kilpatrick First County Court Judge
Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
Comments / 0