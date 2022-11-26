ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Michigan Football loses Collins Acheampong to Miami in a shocker

Just when Michigan football was building momentum in the 2023 class the Wolverines lost their top commitment as Collins Acheampong flipped to Miami. Recruiting is a wild business and Michigan football fans got a reminder of that on Tuesday as their top-ranked commitment in the 2023 class, Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment to Miami.
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
The Spun

Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
FanSided

FanSided

