Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup
The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
Videos Show Iranians Celebrating U.S. Win in World Cup
Iranians cheered, honked their car horns and shot off fireworks in celebration of their own team's World Cup defeat amid rising political turmoil.
Lionel Messi close to becoming highest-paid MLS player ever with move to Inter Miami
The Argentine is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a record-breaking deal with the side co-owned by David Beckham
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup
Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured. He's a great player.
Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Hindu group close to India's ruling party will on Wednesday march in support of a $900 million port project by the Adani Group which has been stalled by Christian protesters, as tensions rise after clashes in which 80 people were injured.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser
Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Rewarded With Rolls-Royce Phantoms
Photo | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images.For beating Argentina, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted each player a $450,000 Phantom and the World Cup isn't even over yet.
NBC Sports
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
lastwordonsports.com
Canada Versus Croatia Ends in Heartbreak
ANALYSIS – Canada versus Croatia ends in heartbreak for the Canadians, as their World Cup campaign is cut short by a ruthless 4-1 defeat to a seasoned Croatia side. While Alphonso Davies’ early goal made history for Canada, Croatia demonstrated the caliber and tenacity that brought them to the World Cup final in 2018. And ultimately, they exposed Canada’s inexperience and naivety on the grandest stage of them all.
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
Comments / 0