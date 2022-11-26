Read full article on original website
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
3 Big Pizza Chains That are the Most Common in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?
WCVB
Massachusetts research group works to find alternatives to traditional seawalls
BOSTON — In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releaseda new report that predicts the water level in Boston Harbor would rise somewhere between 1.15 feet and 1.54 feet by 2050. Stone Living Lab, a Massachusetts research group, is working to minimize the effects of those rising sea...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
WCVB
Holiday Shopping: Supporting Small Businesses
NEEDHAM, Mass. — With holiday shopping season underway, Segun Idowu Chief of Economic Opportunity for the City of Boston and Hilina Ajakaiye, Executive Vice President of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau are encouraging Bostonians to shop in the neighborhoods and support small business. Learn more about the...
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks
BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WCVB
Commonwealth Kitchen: Gifts that Give Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you are thinking about a gift that gives back and tastes good too, consider some of the offerings fromCommonwealth Kitchen. Misha Thomas Director of Business Development, along with Joshua Reed-Diawuoh founder of Gria Food Co. and Paulette Ngachoko founder of Hapi African Gourmet, explain how Commonwealth Kitchen is supporting their businesses.
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
WCVB
Supply chain issues keeping hundreds out of Worcester high-rise following Thanksgiving fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high-rise building have still not been allowed to return home. Worcester firefighters responded to the fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
WCVB
Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield scoops up a special treat for those with dairy allergies
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield is scooping up a special treat for those who say no to dairy – soft serve that’s dairy free. Owner Samantha Chaput uses a coconut milk soft serve base. She uses a rector machine to mix in a wide range of flavors, from cookies and candy to fruit and nuts. There are dozens of flavors on the menu.
WCVB
City of Boston hosts annual tree lighting in Copley Square
BOSTON — The city of Boston continues to ring in the holiday season in the days following Thanksgiving. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting Monday night. The celebration featured appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph along with musical performances by the Boston...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
