Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 2 shootings in west and south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two shootings in west and south Louisville. Both shootings took place around 8 p.m., police said. The first one happened in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UofL Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. On Nov. 20, LMPD was called to a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. Officers arrived and 21-year-old Deanthony Robinson shot. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2nd arrest made in late March murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a second person in a March homicide that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood. Rickenya L. Wilson, 25, of Louisville, was arrested today. She is charged with one count of facilitation to murder. Court documents say Wilson conspired with Deion Griffey to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meade County suspect captured after being on-the-run for a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. He's identified as 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
LOUISVILLE, KY

