Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
The reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2022
During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, WWE ring gear designer Sarath Ton explained why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022…. “The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t...
nodq.com
Roman Reigns’ rumored opponent for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Sami Zayn showed his allegiance to the Bloodline by preventing Kevin Owens from pinning Roman Reigns during the men’s War Games match. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is coming up on Saturday, January 28th and Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co...
nodq.com
The reported reason why Brian Kendrick was brought back to WWE for Survivor Series
As previously noted, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in…. “What happened was, Brian...
nodq.com
ASK TITO: William Regal Leaving AEW for WWE?, Sami Zayn/Bloodline, Demolition in WWE Hall of Fame?, and More
Welcome back to the Excellence in Column writing brought to you exclusively from NoDQ.com and from the Retirement Home. The news headlines are dwindling as the fallout from the AEW EVPs vs. CM Punk situation has been quieting down and Triple H has been settling in as the WWE show runner. Thus, the content that I can provide is also dwindling down, as I loosely follow the shows but no longer care to review any shows. Hence why I wrote a unique column lately, based on a reader request or challenge, on painting up eyelashes.
nodq.com
Multiple WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on upcoming edition of NXT
As previously noted, Shawn Michaels announced during the November 15th 2022 edition of WWE NXT that the first Iron Survivor Challenge will take place at the NXT Deadline PLE on Saturday, December 10th. Click here for details on the match. WWE announced that multiple Hall of Famers will be appearing...
nodq.com
What happened during Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring on November 27th 2022
At Sunday night’s Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina, 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat made his in-ring return. Steamboat teamed with FTR against Black Machismo Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson), and Nick Aldis. Steamboat did some of his trademark...
nodq.com
Pitch has allegedly been made for a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight and there is a rumor that Wyatt could be involved in a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following…. “Last week, we were told about a pitch that was...
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
nodq.com
What is being said about William Regal possibly returning to WWE
Just prior to the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H published a compilation video of William Regal saying “War Games” and wrote “Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…” as the caption. This led to fan speculation about Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…
nodq.com
Participants revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline
During the November 29th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels hosted a panel with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss potential participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline. The participants selected are as follows…. Men’s match: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh...
nodq.com
WWE star says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her on the microphone
During an appearance on the That’s Dope podcast, WWE star Zelina Vega commented on what it has been like working at a television taping…. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
nodq.com
Update on Roman Reigns being “very heated” over a War Games spot with Kevin Owens
As previously noted, Roman Reigns was reportedly “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s War Games match that involved himself and Kevin Owens. In an update, Dave Meltzer confirmed that “the story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye.” Meltzer added that while Reigns was upset about being slapped, “20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.”
nodq.com
WWE official defends how the company booked Austin Theory during 2022
During his podcast, WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed how Austin Theory has been booked during 2022…. “Sometimes, people get over through defeats. If you think about Austin Theory, working a bunch, having great matches, hadn’t won any of them. I don’t think about that. This is where I’m going to anger more people. Austin Theory is putting on some bangers. Don’t you get over by having great matches? If wrestling is so good and profitable and marketable, then why isn’t his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over. The kid is a stud athlete, good looking, and can go. Sure, he’s losing some matches, so has Seth Rollins, so has everybody.”
nodq.com
Triple H addresses WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
Viewership numbers are in for AEW Dynamite following the 2022 Full Gear PPV
The November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which featured the fallout from the Full Gear PPV and took place on Thanksgiving Eve, drew 880,000 total viewers with a 0.32 18-49 demo rating. Dynamite ranked 6th for the day on cable. One year ago, The November 24th 2021 edition of...
nodq.com
From an Ant to a Beverage: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy
Just the mention of the name Orange Cassidy can send many a “wrestling fan” into a fit of rage. From the old timers still living in the 80’s and 90’s to the young fans that still think WWE is where it’s at. It seems like this guy is detested by the majority of people that like pro wrestling/sports entertainment “the way it was.” However its not like comedy hasn’t been used in wrestling before, Honky Tonk Man, Adrian Street, Toru Yano, Santino Marella and Doink the Clown all spring to mind for playing the fool in their matches, so why now in 2022 is it all of a sudden bad that AEW is pushing a wrestler like Cassidy? Considering OC ( and I ain’t talking about the “Original Club”) has proven that he is one of the best athletes in wrestling, the level of hatred for this guy is completely unjustified.
nodq.com
AEW star addresses roster size criticism and says Tony Khan “is not afraid of anything”
AEW star Shawn Spears appeared at the K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and here are the highlights…. Criticism that the company’s roster size is too large: “They might not be working as regularly, or they might be gone for weeks at a time, but it is still better than the alternative, not having a job. It’s on the individual or the talent themselves to stay ready to be consistently trying to perfect their craft in any way shape or form. When you get that call are you ready to go or not? That’s what you’re in control of, the rest is out of your hands.”
nodq.com
Impact Wrestling makes announcement regarding a new streaming partnership
Impact Wrestling sent out the following press release…. Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN Announce International Multi-Year Distribution Partnership for Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON,...
nodq.com
AEW star addresses reports of backstage drama and says “there are a lot of fabrications”
During an appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Anthony Bowns of The Acclaimed addressed reports of there being backstage drama in AEW…. “That’s the problem with the media sometimes, people like to throw these headlines out there and they read one and they’ll read it from another site and they’ll read it from a third site and all of a sudden they’ve built this perception of ‘Oh my God, its chaos.’ It’s nothing like you’re reading. I really enjoy our locker room. I will read the dirt sheets from time to time just to see how accurate they are and surprisingly they are not accurate. Please take what you read on the internet with a grain of salt because there are a lot of fabrications, a lot of people need clicks for their website, so they are going to put the most dramatic headline that there is out there. Just know that all is well, the company is doing well, it’s a fun place to be. I really enjoy coming to work every single week, it’s exciting. There hasn’t been a moment where I’m like ‘Oh, this is dreadful, oh my God, there is so much drama.’ Not like that at all.” (quote courtesy of ProWrestling.net)
nodq.com
Triple H addresses internet reports of WWE possibly dropping gimmick PLEs
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed the future of War Games and other gimmick matches/events…. “It worked out incredibly well tonight, it was very exciting, we’ll see how that goes. In the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things go and end up, I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive. We’ll see where the future takes us.”
Comments / 0