ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to persuade a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy