Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
Jiang Zemin, former president who guided China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin led China out of isolation after the Tiananmen Square massacre and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth.
NEWS10 ABC
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore...
NEWS10 ABC
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal...
Comments / 0