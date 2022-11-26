ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy