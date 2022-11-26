ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Sheriff’s deputies, Search and Rescue team continue to look for missing Fresno man, 86

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for an 86-year old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Ulysses Carr was last seen about 8 a.m. Friday on Muscat Avenue, southwest of Fresno.

Deputies and volunteers with the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team worked throughout Friday night and continued the search on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Carr is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gray Crocs.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the man had been seen in the area of Muscat Avenue on Friday and that he had a gray dog (a pit bull) with him. Anyone who may have seen Carr, or his dog, should call the Sheriff’s Office art 559-600-3111.

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area.

