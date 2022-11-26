ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles

HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
royalcaribbeanblog.com

What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida

With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
GALVESTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market

Amelie Monvoisin chic vision comes alive in Marcel Market in Houston's Montrose Collective. Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Rain in the forecast for Tuesday

This week is a bit of a weather roller-coaster with this morning's temperatures running 25 degrees warmer than Monday's. This additional warm, humid air will bring scattered showers and some afternoon storms with a few strong ones mainly east of Houston. Today is expected to be particularly dangerous across Louisiana and Mississippi with a risk for tornadoes. Tomorrow morning a cold front will bring cooler and drier north winds followed by a chilly Thursday morning. A warming trend takes us into the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX

