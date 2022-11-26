Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
City lifts boil water notice almost 40 hours following outage at water purification plant
The generator system that taxpayers paid $56 million for never kicked in after officials say two transformers failed at a city water purification plant.
Click2Houston.com
It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles
HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage
So far, the boil water notice has affected over 2.3 million people who reside in the Houston area. The notice went into effect late Sunday evening.
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
Click2Houston.com
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida
With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
papercitymag.com
Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market
Amelie Monvoisin chic vision comes alive in Marcel Market in Houston's Montrose Collective. Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.
Water treatment experts answer questions about what happened with Houston's boil notice
Why were residents in the fourth-largest U.S. city notified hours after the initial system outage that there was a notice? Experts answer all your questions here
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
fox26houston.com
Rain in the forecast for Tuesday
This week is a bit of a weather roller-coaster with this morning's temperatures running 25 degrees warmer than Monday's. This additional warm, humid air will bring scattered showers and some afternoon storms with a few strong ones mainly east of Houston. Today is expected to be particularly dangerous across Louisiana and Mississippi with a risk for tornadoes. Tomorrow morning a cold front will bring cooler and drier north winds followed by a chilly Thursday morning. A warming trend takes us into the weekend.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
