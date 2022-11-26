Tennessee’s Secretary of State is warning state residents to be on the lookout for grinches as they make their Christmas and end-of-the-year charitable contributions. “During the holidays and at the beginning of a new year, many Tennesseans make donations to the charitable causes they support,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “I encourage everyone to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO