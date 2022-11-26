Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Tips for being safe during this season of charitable giving
Tennessee’s Secretary of State is warning state residents to be on the lookout for grinches as they make their Christmas and end-of-the-year charitable contributions. “During the holidays and at the beginning of a new year, many Tennesseans make donations to the charitable causes they support,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “I encourage everyone to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help.”
Kingsport Times-News
Local lawmakers named to top GOP posts in Tennessee House
NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly. Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was tapped to serve as treasurer of the House GOP caucus.
Kingsport Times-News
Waterfowl hunters face low water levels
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is advising hunters to be aware of dry weather conditions during the waterfowl hunting season. The 2022-23 season for public lands duck hunting runs from Dec. 5 through Jan. 31. “Duck season is my personal favorite time of year, and we want all Tennessee duck...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Which teams are favored to win TSSAA football titles?
It’s championship week for football teams at the state level. And although no Northeast Tennessee-area team punched its ticket in 2022, there are a couple of interesting notes that tie to local squads.
Comments / 0