C-I school district senior staff contracts approved

Several senior staff members of the Cambridge-Isanti School District had contracts approved at the board meeting held Thursday, Nov. 17.

The district reached a contract agreement with Julie Williams, the director of Student Support Services; Shawn Kirkeide, the director of Admin Services and Human Resources; Chris Kampa, the director of Finance and Operations; and Brenda Damiani, the director of Teaching and Learning,

Each received a two-year contract with roughly a 7% salary increase, according to Tim Hitchings, board chairman.

And the board was effusive in its praise of all four.

“What you carried on your shoulders [during COVID-19] for our whole district, with grace and dignity, keeping our kids and our staff protected, was just an amazing job,” Board Member Lynn Wedlund said of Williams, whose contract was approved first.

Kirkeide’s contract was approved next, which prompted Board Member Nicole Johnson to say: “I don’t think anybody realizes how big the school district policy [handbook] is, how many pages there are, and how much legalese in each one – and how they all have to be reviewed every two years or so. …

“Shawn is a pro with that, and we appreciate that.”

When Kampa’s contract came up for approval, Hitchings said, “He’s done yeoman’s work over the last two years, taking on a budget that we had problems with, and bringing it to a place where we don’t have as many problems with it. …

“When Chris came into the district, we recognized we had some significant financial issues, … and we challenged Chris to figure it out. And he did; that was a fantastic accomplishment.”

The last of the four contracts was for Damiani, of whom Hitchings said, “We don’t have anyone in the district that is more self-effacing.”

Wedlund praised Damiani for her work on learning throughout the district.

“She is an exceptional teaching and learning director who knows more than most books do,” Wedlund said.

“She has a great rapport with everyone she works with, and she’s brought a lot of strength to our teaching and learning.”

Hitchings honored

The Minnesota School Boards Association announced that C-I Board Chair Tim Hitchings was named to its All-State School Board.

The award will be presented at the MSBA’s annual leadership conference in February at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Since 1971, the committee selects up to seven of the nearly 2,400 board members from around the state based on nominations by superintendents, board members, parents and community leaders based on their contributions to public education.

“The all-state board represents the highest level of board service,” MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind said in a release honoring Hitchings’ accomplishment. “These are school board members who are committed to student achievement, committed to build support for their local schools, and unwavering pursuit of what’s best for students.”

One of those who nominated Hitchings for the award wrote: “Tim often plays the role of historian. But he never lacks the innovative spirit or the willingness to support any ideas that benefit students and strengthen the district.”