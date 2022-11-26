ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County News Review

C-I school district senior staff contracts approved

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Several senior staff members of the Cambridge-Isanti School District had contracts approved at the board meeting held Thursday, Nov. 17.

The district reached a contract agreement with Julie Williams, the director of Student Support Services; Shawn Kirkeide, the director of Admin Services and Human Resources; Chris Kampa, the director of Finance and Operations; and Brenda Damiani, the director of Teaching and Learning,

Each received a two-year contract with roughly a 7% salary increase, according to Tim Hitchings, board chairman.

And the board was effusive in its praise of all four.

“What you carried on your shoulders [during COVID-19] for our whole district, with grace and dignity, keeping our kids and our staff protected, was just an amazing job,” Board Member Lynn Wedlund said of Williams, whose contract was approved first.

Kirkeide’s contract was approved next, which prompted Board Member Nicole Johnson to say: “I don’t think anybody realizes how big the school district policy [handbook] is, how many pages there are, and how much legalese in each one – and how they all have to be reviewed every two years or so. …

“Shawn is a pro with that, and we appreciate that.”

When Kampa’s contract came up for approval, Hitchings said, “He’s done yeoman’s work over the last two years, taking on a budget that we had problems with, and bringing it to a place where we don’t have as many problems with it. …

“When Chris came into the district, we recognized we had some significant financial issues, … and we challenged Chris to figure it out. And he did; that was a fantastic accomplishment.”

The last of the four contracts was for Damiani, of whom Hitchings said, “We don’t have anyone in the district that is more self-effacing.”

Wedlund praised Damiani for her work on learning throughout the district.

“She is an exceptional teaching and learning director who knows more than most books do,” Wedlund said.

“She has a great rapport with everyone she works with, and she’s brought a lot of strength to our teaching and learning.”

Hitchings honored

The Minnesota School Boards Association announced that C-I Board Chair Tim Hitchings was named to its All-State School Board.

The award will be presented at the MSBA’s annual leadership conference in February at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Since 1971, the committee selects up to seven of the nearly 2,400 board members from around the state based on nominations by superintendents, board members, parents and community leaders based on their contributions to public education.

“The all-state board represents the highest level of board service,” MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind said in a release honoring Hitchings’ accomplishment. “These are school board members who are committed to student achievement, committed to build support for their local schools, and unwavering pursuit of what’s best for students.”

One of those who nominated Hitchings for the award wrote: “Tim often plays the role of historian. But he never lacks the innovative spirit or the willingness to support any ideas that benefit students and strengthen the district.”

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022

Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Demolition Work Begins at Four Seasons Mall Site

It’s a moment some residents in Plymouth have waited years for. Demolition work began Monday at the former Four Seasons Mall site. The 17-acre property at Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty since Marcello’s Pizza closed in 2012. The city of Plymouth purchased the site last...
PLYMOUTH, MN
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
KFIL Radio

Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
PLYMOUTH, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
607
Followers
634
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy