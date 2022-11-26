Navy takes down Mount St. Mary's 75-59

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Nelson scored 18 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary's 75-59 on Saturday.

Nelson shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-1). Daniel Deaver scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kam Summers recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Benjamin finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Dakota Leffew added 10 points for Mount St. Mary's. George Tinsley also put up nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .