Related
seminoles.com
M. Basketball To Host Purdue In ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday At 7:15
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won three consecutive home games in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, plays host to No. 5 Purdue in the 2022 ACC /Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire. The Seminoles enter the event for the 24th time with consecutive home victories against Minnesota (75-67, Nov. 28, 2016), Purdue (73-72, Nov. 28, 2018) and Indian (69-67 in overtime, Dec. 9, 2020). The Seminoles have gained nine wins at home in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge against five different teams — Minnesota (2000, 2007, 2012, 2016), Iowa (2002), Northwestern (2003), Purdue (2005, 2018) and Indiana (2020) – and pay host to the Boilermakers for the third time in the series. The Seminoles are 2-0 at home in the event against Purdue with victories at the Tucker Center in both 2005 and 2018. Purdue is the Seminoles’ second-most common opponent in the event, as the two teams will meet for the fourth time with Florida State holding a 2-1 series advantage. Florida State has faced Minnesota five times in the history of the challenge. Following Florida State’s game against Purdue on Wednesday, the Seminoles begin conference play at No. 3 Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville in a 2 p.m. tip off on ESPN2.
seminoles.com
Florida State Ranked 13th In This Week’s CFP Poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State moved up three spots for the second straight week and is ranked 13th in the fifth College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 14th in the Associated Press and Coaches polls this...
seminoles.com
Four Seminoles Named to the United Soccer All-Atlantic Region Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminoles are heading into the College Cup for the third straight season with a 17-2-3 record, an ACC Regular Season Championship and an ACC Tournament Championship. Florida State’s success is led by its four United Soccer Coaches All-Region members – Jenna Nighswonger (first team), Cristina Roque (first team), Jody Brown (first team) and Clara Robbins (second team).
seminoles.com
Ta’Niya Latson Named ACC Rookie of the Week for Third Straight Time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC...
seminoles.com
Benson, Smith Earn ACC Player of the Week Recognition
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After helping lead Florida State to a 45-38 win vs. Florida, running back Trey Benson and center Maurice Smith have combined to win the ACC’s Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. It is Benson’s fourth weekly honor this year (all over the past five games), while Smith has won two of the Seminoles’ four Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
seminoles.com
Dillan Gibbons Wins 2022 Jim Tatum Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has won the 2022 Jim Tatum Award, presented to the ACC’s top football senior scholar-athlete, it was announced Monday live on ACC Network. “It means so much to me to be the recipient of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award,”...
seminoles.com
Five Noles Tab All-ACC Honors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five members of the Florida State volleyball team were given All-ACC honors on Monday afternoon. Emma Clothier, Audrey Koenig, Khori Louis and Emily Ryan were each named to the All-ACC Second Team while Audrey Rothman was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team. The Noles tied with Louisville, Pitt and Georgia Tech for most All-ACC honorees with five selections.
seminoles.com
Noles Qualify for Its 24th NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team learned its postseason fate on Sunday night as the Seminoles were selected for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Noles will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., where they will face Northern Iowa (26-7) at 5:30 p.m. eastern on Friday, Dec. 2. If the Noles win, they will play the winner of No. 2 Minnesota and Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday Dec. 3. The Noles were seeded seventh in the region. This will be the third time that the Seminoles have been sent to Minneapolis for an NCAA Tournament match. The Noles played a Sweet 16 match in the Minneapolis in 2011 and a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matches in 2009.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls To Nebraska, 75-58, At ESPN Events Invitational
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Derrick Walker scored a game-high double double with 20 points on ten made field goals and 13 rebounds to lead Nebraska to a 75-58 victory over the Seminoles in the final round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Walker led four other Cornhuskers in double figure scoring, Keisei Tominaga (13 points), Sam Griesel (13 points), C.J. Wilcher (13 points), and Juwan Gary (10 points) to capture their fourth victory of the season.
