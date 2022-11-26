TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won three consecutive home games in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, plays host to No. 5 Purdue in the 2022 ACC /Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire. The Seminoles enter the event for the 24th time with consecutive home victories against Minnesota (75-67, Nov. 28, 2016), Purdue (73-72, Nov. 28, 2018) and Indian (69-67 in overtime, Dec. 9, 2020). The Seminoles have gained nine wins at home in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge against five different teams — Minnesota (2000, 2007, 2012, 2016), Iowa (2002), Northwestern (2003), Purdue (2005, 2018) and Indiana (2020) – and pay host to the Boilermakers for the third time in the series. The Seminoles are 2-0 at home in the event against Purdue with victories at the Tucker Center in both 2005 and 2018. Purdue is the Seminoles’ second-most common opponent in the event, as the two teams will meet for the fourth time with Florida State holding a 2-1 series advantage. Florida State has faced Minnesota five times in the history of the challenge. Following Florida State’s game against Purdue on Wednesday, the Seminoles begin conference play at No. 3 Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville in a 2 p.m. tip off on ESPN2.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO