Dixon County, NE

North Platte Post

Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska

This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
NebraskaTV

13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza found in Dixon County

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), bringing the total number of cases this year in Nebraska to 13. The farm with the confirmed...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Giving Tuesday: A way to help local nonprofits in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the giving season and while many of us are planning what to get our family and friends, some are preparing to give to nonprofits. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday which is a time to come together as a community and lift up...
OMAHA, NE

