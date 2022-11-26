Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s SECRET Weapon in EPCOT
The first words that visitors to Disney World’s main EPCOT web page read are “Celebrate the Stories That Connect People and Cultures Around the World.” The second sentence? “Festival Fun Awaits You Today.”. While the main park icon at EPCOT is Spaceship Earth (aka the EPCOT...
disneytips.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns
Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Train Is One Step Closer to Being Complete
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, NO — it’s the Brightline high-speed train!. And, it’s coming to an airport near you — well, if you live near Orlando International Airport (MCO), that is. The new train route will take guests from MCO to stops throughout the city (and near Disney World!) and now, we’re one step closer to being able to climb aboard!
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
SpaceX set to launch and land Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday for Japanese moon mission
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is planning an early morning Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday. SpaceX also plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster back on the ground at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket landing on the Space Coast will mean a sonic boom...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
bungalower
New Urban Turban restaurant opening downtown
A new Indian restaurant has opened in downtown Orlando, making it (allegedly) the first Indian restaurant in the Central Business District. The Urban Turban (Instagram) opened last week in the former home of U Roll Sushi at 100 E. Pine Street [GMap]. The fast-casual concept serves up tasty dishes for vegans and meat eaters alike, for dine-in or to-go. They also serve Halal.
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
click orlando
A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life. Or at least for a long time. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, we were able to see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. This...
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Here’s why downtown doesn’t have enough development, says Craig Ustler
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Craig Ustler, the Orlando developer whose prolific portfolio in the city’s core has earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” is concerned about the state of that namesake.
