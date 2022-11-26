Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star leaves Iran clash after goal-mouth collision
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
Sporting News
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs. Cameroon
Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.
FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow...
Sporting News
When is USA vs Netherlands at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
USA sealed a dramatic place in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 after Gregg Berhalter's side edged out a priceless 1-0 win over Iran in their final group-stage game. Second place in Group B, in behind England, now pits the USMNT against the winners of Group A, in the form of Louis van Gaal's Netherlands.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match as Christian Pulisic puts the USA in front
It's a winner-take-all match in Group B as the USA face Iran with a knockout-round berth on the line. Iran can advance with a win or draw to its first knockout stage in history, while the USA need a win at all costs to go through for the first time since 2014.
Sporting News
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC
Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
British Factual Producer ITN Rebrands for First Time in Decades (EXCLUSIVE)
British producer ITN, best known for producing news programming for major U.K. broadcasters, has rebranded for the first time in decades, signalling plans to expand the brand more robustly from its legacy news and factual heartland into sports, education and branded content. Founded in 1955, ITN has built a reputation for producing independent journalism by providing news programs, current affairs series and digital services across ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. In recent years, it has become known for other non-fiction efforts such as the Oscar-nominated documentary “For Sama,” Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse” and Prime Video true crime doc “The Confession.” The...
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
