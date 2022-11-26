ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs. Cameroon

Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.
FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow...
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC

Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
GEORGIA STATE
British Factual Producer ITN Rebrands for First Time in Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

British producer ITN, best known for producing news programming for major U.K. broadcasters, has rebranded for the first time in decades, signalling plans to expand the brand more robustly from its legacy news and factual heartland into sports, education and branded content. Founded in 1955, ITN has built a reputation for producing independent journalism by providing news programs, current affairs series and digital services across ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. In recent years, it has become known for other non-fiction efforts such as the Oscar-nominated documentary “For Sama,” Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse” and Prime Video true crime doc “The Confession.” The...

