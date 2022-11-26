Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.

4 HOURS AGO