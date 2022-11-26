ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by Lieutenant close to Sheriff

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and harassment. She...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave

A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief benefits

LOS ANGELES – A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use...
PASADENA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Orange County Owner of Trucking Companies Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiracy in Fatal Tanker Explosion, Tax Evasion and COVID Fraud

November 29, 2022 – LOS ANGELES – The owner of several Inland Empire-based trucking companies was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for ordering the illegal. repair of a tanker that resulted in an explosion and the death of one his employees – the second time one of his welders was killed.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months

In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
SANTA ANA, CA
ukenreport.com

Steve Pougnet Scheduled for December Jury Trial

A jury trial for Steve Pougnet is set for Dec. 15, but will it really begin?. Look for that defense to emerge when Malcolm Segal makes his opening arguments in the public corruption case filed against former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet. “Their whole case is based on circumstantial evidence,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County board extends RSV-Flu emergency at Children’s Hospital

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to extend its emergency declaration to help the Children’s Hospital of Orange County cope with an ongoing wave of patients afflicted with upper respiratory viruses. The emergency declaration has been key in helping the hospital obtain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned House Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy