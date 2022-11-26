Read full article on original website
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by Lieutenant close to Sheriff
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and harassment. She...
Widow of slain El Monte police sergeant files $25M claim against LA County district attorney
The family of a slain El Monte police sergeant and their attorney on Tuesday announced a $25 million legal action against the Los Angeles County district attorney and the county over the sergeant's death.
Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
Pasadena man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief benefits
LOS ANGELES – A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use...
Orange County Owner of Trucking Companies Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiracy in Fatal Tanker Explosion, Tax Evasion and COVID Fraud
November 29, 2022 – LOS ANGELES – The owner of several Inland Empire-based trucking companies was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for ordering the illegal. repair of a tanker that resulted in an explosion and the death of one his employees – the second time one of his welders was killed.
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
Steve Pougnet Scheduled for December Jury Trial
A jury trial for Steve Pougnet is set for Dec. 15, but will it really begin?. Look for that defense to emerge when Malcolm Segal makes his opening arguments in the public corruption case filed against former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet. “Their whole case is based on circumstantial evidence,...
Orange County board extends RSV-Flu emergency at Children’s Hospital
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to extend its emergency declaration to help the Children’s Hospital of Orange County cope with an ongoing wave of patients afflicted with upper respiratory viruses. The emergency declaration has been key in helping the hospital obtain...
Riverside murders: VA man accused of catfishing teen daughter of 1 of victims before killing family
The murders of a husband and wife and their daughter in Riverside allegedly stemmed from a catfishing incident involving the teenage daughter of one of the victims, police said.
‘Serial rapist’ who found victims on Instagram arrested, facing 16 charges: LASD
A man accused of raping a woman he met on social media last year is facing more than a dozen additional charges and authorities are describing him as a “serial rapist.” Michael Watson Jr., 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley. Watson became the subject of the investigation after […]
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
Abandoned House Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
Suspect in Long Beach stabbing death released, police say it wasn’t victim’s cause of death
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner’s officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
