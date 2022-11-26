ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One dead in Caltrain collision in San Francisco tunnel

The call came in to SFFD around 9:55 a.m., reporting a boat collision on Alcatraz Island. SFFD reports that two people were aboard the boat, one man and one woman, along with three dogs. The vessel is “hard up on the rocks” on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz. The vessel was not taking on water, according to SFFD.

As of 10:50 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department was on the scene, and the United States Coast Guard had a helicopter overhead. SFPD officers reported that all occupants of the boat were safe.

As of 12:13 p.m., the Coast Guard successfully removed the vessel from the rocks, and the SFFD reports there are no environmental impacts as a result of the crash.

