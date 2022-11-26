ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Espino completes recruit training

By Courtesy Story
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2w9C_0jORvPk100
Espino Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Private First Class Angel J. Espino, son of Princess Cromer of Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on November 8, 2021. PFC Espino completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022.

During recruit training, Espino learned military customs and courtesies, first aid, and a variety of military-related subjects. Marine Corps “boot camp” is a rigorous training period, both physically and mentally, designed to enhance raw talent and create the moral discipline required of all Marines.

Espino will continue his military training at the Marine Corps School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon completion of this training, he will proceed to his military occupational training school for his desired occupational field of Motor Transport. There he will lean how to operate, maintain, and repair vehicles utilized by the Marine Corps.

Angel “AJ” Espino is a graduate of the class of 2022 at Newberry High School, where he maintained participation with JROTC. He was enlisted by Staff Sergeant Christopher Williams from Recruiting Substation Lexington, located at 5135B Sunset Blvd in Lexington, SC. For more information call 803-513-8111.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Tellez-Lucas completes recurit training

NEWBERRY — Private Christopher Tellez-Lucas, son of Benito Tellez Solis and Telma Lucas Matías in Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on February 25, 2022. Tellez-Lucas completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 10, 2022. During recruit training, Tellez-Lucas learned military...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Scorebook Live

South Carolina football state championship previews

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Anderson, Knight earn major awards

ROCK HILL — Coming off the back of their first ever back-to-back South Atlantic Conference title, the Newberry College football continued to wrangle honors from the league as sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) was named Piedmont Division Offensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Todd Knight was named Coach of the Year.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Consider giving locally on GivingTuesday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — GivingTuesday was created in 2012, according to givingtuesday.org, and it was a simple idea, “a day that encourages people to do good.”. The idea of GivingTuesday is for individuals to donate to nonprofit organizations of their choosing and there are plenty to choose from right here in Newberry County. While there are many local nonprofits that can be highlighted today, here is a small sampling.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
AIKEN, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Pay for Richland deputies isn’t about politics: It’s about taking care of those who protect

[The following opinion-editorial piece was originally published in The State, Nov. 20, 2022]. – “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. – “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy