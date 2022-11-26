Espino completes recruit training

Espino Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Private First Class Angel J. Espino, son of Princess Cromer of Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on November 8, 2021. PFC Espino completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022.

During recruit training, Espino learned military customs and courtesies, first aid, and a variety of military-related subjects. Marine Corps “boot camp” is a rigorous training period, both physically and mentally, designed to enhance raw talent and create the moral discipline required of all Marines.

Espino will continue his military training at the Marine Corps School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon completion of this training, he will proceed to his military occupational training school for his desired occupational field of Motor Transport. There he will lean how to operate, maintain, and repair vehicles utilized by the Marine Corps.

Angel “AJ” Espino is a graduate of the class of 2022 at Newberry High School, where he maintained participation with JROTC. He was enlisted by Staff Sergeant Christopher Williams from Recruiting Substation Lexington, located at 5135B Sunset Blvd in Lexington, SC. For more information call 803-513-8111.