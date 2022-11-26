Read full article on original website
Columbia man arrested for drive-by shooting earlier this month on Clark Lane
A Columbia man is arrested for his part in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on the evening of November 2 to investigate two vehicles exchanging gunfire. During the course of the investigation, police identified Noah Solbrekken, 23, as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Paris Road. He’s charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon from a moving vehicle, and armed criminal action.
kwos.com
Suspect in JCMO double killing is formally charged
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock. Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged after gunfire exchange between vehicles
A Columbia man faces charges after gunfire is exchanged between two vehicles in broad daylight. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the area of Vandiver Driver and Paris...
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car
A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man faces drug charge after routine traffic stop near California
A Moniteau County man faces charges after a routine traffic stop near California. Andrew Brizendine, 41, of California, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol stopped Brizendine’s vehicle on Highway 50 Sunday....
krcgtv.com
Several arrested after people in two cars fire at each other
Columbia Police took several people into custody after a shots-fired incident on Monday morning. On their Facebook page, police officials said that people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed, and the people in the car tried...
Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat
An Audrain County teenager will spend two years on supervised probation for making a threat about a school shooting. The post Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman critically injured in accidental shooting in Cole County
A Jefferson City woman is critically injured in an accidental shooting in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Century Farms Road, just south of Jefferson City, around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The caller reported a woman had been accidentally shot and was unconscious.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler
COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for hitting, choking & threatening the mother of his child
A Jefferson City man is arrested for allegedly beating up his child’s mother. Zacchaeus Resonno is charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree harassment, and resisting arrest. According to court records, Resonno went to the woman’s apartment on E. McCarty Street Sunday morning to pick up their child and his...
kwos.com
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
abc17news.com
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Vibez Lounge murder suspect has trial delayed until January
A Columbia man’s murder trial is delayed by two months. Curtis Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action for the 2020 fatal shooting of Tershawn Kitchen outside Vibez Lounge. Kitchen, a security guard at the lounge, died from his injuries. A second victim survived.
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County
Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
kjluradio.com
Columbia father receives prison time for injuring infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of fracturing his infant daughter’s ribs is sentenced to prison. On Monday, Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, pleaded down to two different counts of child abuse and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, a third child abuse charge was dismissed.
kjluradio.com
Second disturbance at Battle High School in the past week
A commotion at a Columbia high school ends with four juveniles being detained. The Columbia Police Department reports it was contacted just before 11 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance at Battle High School. Officers working at the school determined it was a fight between several male students and were able to resolve the conflict.
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
