ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for drive-by shooting earlier this month on Clark Lane

A Columbia man is arrested for his part in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on the evening of November 2 to investigate two vehicles exchanging gunfire. During the course of the investigation, police identified Noah Solbrekken, 23, as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Paris Road. He’s charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon from a moving vehicle, and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Suspect in JCMO double killing is formally charged

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock. Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged after gunfire exchange between vehicles

A Columbia man faces charges after gunfire is exchanged between two vehicles in broad daylight. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the area of Vandiver Driver and Paris...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car

A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Several arrested after people in two cars fire at each other

Columbia Police took several people into custody after a shots-fired incident on Monday morning. On their Facebook page, police officials said that people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed, and the people in the car tried...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler

COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Vibez Lounge murder suspect has trial delayed until January

A Columbia man’s murder trial is delayed by two months. Curtis Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action for the 2020 fatal shooting of Tershawn Kitchen outside Vibez Lounge. Kitchen, a security guard at the lounge, died from his injuries. A second victim survived.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County

Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia father receives prison time for injuring infant daughter

A Columbia man accused of fracturing his infant daughter’s ribs is sentenced to prison. On Monday, Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, pleaded down to two different counts of child abuse and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, a third child abuse charge was dismissed.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Second disturbance at Battle High School in the past week

A commotion at a Columbia high school ends with four juveniles being detained. The Columbia Police Department reports it was contacted just before 11 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance at Battle High School. Officers working at the school determined it was a fight between several male students and were able to resolve the conflict.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt

HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HARTSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy